Chargers Agree to Trade Daiyan Henley to Broncos at NFL Deadline

The Los Angeles Chargers aren't sitting still at the NFL trade deadline after all.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers have agreed to send linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick and 2028 fifth-round pick.

The winless Chargers had been adamant for the better part of a monthy that they would not be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. It speaks to how much that has changed that they are willing to trade a leader on defense to an AFC West rival.

Henley, 26, was a third-round pick on the last year of his deal. The Chargers have pleny of future cap space to play with, so this might be a sign that they are open to a big blow up over the offseason.

Across 56 games with the Chargers, Henley totaled 317 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and four interceptions. His depature will mean half-season auditions in the base defense for names like Del'Shawn Phillips, Marlowe Wax and others.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

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