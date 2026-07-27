Chargers Training Camp Battles to Watch (and Who is Most Likely to Be Cut)

The Los Angeles Chargers hit training camp with a revamped roster around Jim Harbaugh’s vision once again.

Along the way, the Chargers will need to answer plenty of serious questions as they tackle practices, preseason games, a little bit of travel to San Diego and joint practices, too.

As players report and things get underway, here are a few training camp battles outsiders should zoom in on to watch closely, especially given some of the cut candidates in the mix.

Chargers training camp battles and cut candidates

Linebacker

The Chargers said much about the state of the linebacker spot when they brought back Denzel Perryman for another go. He will once again get the nod in most spots while they lean on Daiyan Henley as the foundational piece.

Del'Shawn Phillips is another lock at the spot because of his value on special teams. Most teams, too, would love to have a backup like Troy Dye, never mind a former undrafted free agent like Marlowe Wax who can break onto the 53 and contribute nicely when called upon.

We’ll see how many the Chargers really keep at the spot, but for those counting, that’s five. It could eventually leave Junior Colson, a third-rounder in 2024, on the outside looking in at the final 53. He had lots of upside and the Harbaugh-Michigan connection, but cutting or trading him might be on the table, especially if another unexpected name steps up again.

Cut projection: Junior Colson

Running back

Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to the mix makes it a little tougher to get a read on things across the offensive depth chart.

That includes running back, where Omarion Hampton is obviously the every-down back with a chance to be a top-five player at the position across the NFL.

Beyond that, though, is harder to say.

McDaniel and the Chargers added Keaton Mitchell in free agency and he’s an explosive player, but has had injury woes. Kimani Vidal showed he’s a capable back last year, but whether he fits what McDaniel wants is hard to say.

After Vidal, they have special teams and rotational help with Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson, while college free agent Gregory Desrosiers offers some intrigue.

Perhaps the surprising move here is to say goodbye to Vidal, perhaps most of all because he might have some small trade value, as opposed to letting a player go for no return.

Cut projection: Kimani Vidal

EDGE

Say hello to the cut everyone can feel coming: Bud Dupree.

At 33 and on the final year of his contract, Dupree is just the odd man out.

Last year, the Chargers didn’t like the depth while Khalil Mack battled an injury and traded for Odafe Oweh. They let Oweh walk in free agency, but drafted an older rookie like Akheem Mesidor in the hopes he can help right away.

Tuli Tuipulotu, meanwhile, could get a market-resetting contract extension over the next few weeks as he spotlights the rotation alongside Mack.

One could debate that perhaps the Chargers give up on Kyle Kennard instead of losing veteran depth like Dupree. But there’s also undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker right there with his connection to coordinator Chris O’Leary to consider muddying up the picture for Dupree, too.

Cut projection: Bud Dupree

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