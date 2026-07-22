Chargers Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)
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The Los Angeles Chargers underwent major roster churn under the direction of head coach Jim Harbaugh yet again this offseason.
This time, the goal was simple: Elevate Justin Herbert. To do so, the Chargers willingly brought on Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. On the other side of the ball, they unwillingly lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.
Entering training camp, here’s what the fully assembled roster looks like.
Chargers 90-man training camp roster
QB
- Justin Herbert
- Trey Lance
- DJ Uiagalelei
RB
- Omarion Hampton
- Keaton Mitchell
- Kimani Vidal
- Alec Ingold (FB)
- Gregory Desrosiers
- Amar Johnson
- Jaret Patterson
WR
- Ladd McConkey
- Quentin Johnston
- Tre' Harris
- Brenen Thompson
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith
- Luke Grimm
- Sincere Brown
- Dalevon Campbell
- Derius Davis
- JaQuae Jackson
- Devonte Ross
TE
- Oronde Gadsden
- Charlie Kolar
- David Njoku
- Tanner McLachlan
- Jerand Bradley
- Johnny Pascuzzi
- Evan Svoboda
OL
- Rashawn Slater
- Jake Slaughter
- Tyler Biadasz
- Cole Strange
- Joe Alt
- Trey Pipkins
- Trevor Penning
- Travis Burke
- Kayode Awosika
- Logan Taylor
- Josh Kaltenberger
- Jacob Spomer
- Ben Cleveland
- Alex Harkey
- Branson Taylor
- Laekin Vakalahi
- Isaiah World
DL/EDGE
- Teair Tart
- Dalvin Tomlinson
- Jamaree Caldwell
- Justin Eboigbe
- Nick Barrett
- Khalil Mack
- Akheem Mesidor
- Tuli Tuipulotu
- Kyle Kennard
- Nadame Tucker
- Jahmeer Carter
- TeRah Edwards
- Jacobian Guillory
- Terry Webb
- Scott Matlock
- Bud Dupree
- Garmon Randolph
LB
- Denzel Perryman
- Daiyan Henley
- Junior Colson
- Troy Dye
- Del'Shawn Phillips
- Lander Barton
- Emany Johnson
- Marlowe Wax
CB
- Tarheeb Still
- Donte Jackson
- Cam Hart
- Deane Leonard
- Eric Rogers
- Nikko Reed
- Rodney Shelley
- Avery Smith
- Isas Waxter
- Deane Leonard
S
- Derwin James
- Elijah Molden
- Tony Jefferson
- RJ Mickens
- Genesis Smith
- Noah Avinger
- Devin Grant
- Myles Purchase
- Genesis Smith
- Kendall Williamson
ST
- Cameron Dicker (K)
- JK Scott (P)
- Josh Harris (LS)
Chargers roster bubble candidates
EDGE Bud Dupree
Not much to say here at this point. Bud Dupree has been a cut candidate for a while after doing little more than serving as depth. He’s 33 years old. The Chargers drafted Akheem Mesidor in the first round to replace Odafe Oweh’s production. Khalil Mack is back, Tuli Tuipulotu should reset the pass-rusher contract market this offseason and they still have hopes for Kyle Kennard, never mind undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker.
LB Junior Colson
Time is running out for Junior Colson. The Michigan-Harbaugh connection out of the third round in 2024 hasn’t made the jump to full-time starter, missing all of last year due to a shoulder injury. The Chargers brought back Denzel Perryman this offseason, still have Daiyan Henley as a core leader and Del'Shawn Phillips as a special teams ace. Troy Dye is a great backup and former undrafted free agent Marlowe Wax broke out last year.
RB Kimani Vidal
More of a long shot than the other two, but there’s new competition at running back under McDaniel. Omarion Hampton is the workhorse, with new arrival Keaton Mitchell the super-fast spell back. Names like Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson bring competition, while undrafted rookie Gregory Desrosiers appears to have some major upside.
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Chris Roling has covered the NFL since 2010 with stints at Bleacher Report, USA TODAY Sports Media Group and others. Raised a Bengals fan in the '90s, the Andy Dalton era was smooth sailing by comparison. He graduated from the E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and remains in Athens.Follow Chris_Roling