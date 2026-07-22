Chargers Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

The Los Angeles Chargers underwent major roster churn under the direction of head coach Jim Harbaugh yet again this offseason.

This time, the goal was simple: Elevate Justin Herbert. To do so, the Chargers willingly brought on Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. On the other side of the ball, they unwillingly lost defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Entering training camp, here’s what the fully assembled roster looks like.

Chargers 90-man training camp roster

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB

Justin Herbert

Trey Lance

DJ Uiagalelei

RB

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

Alec Ingold (FB)

Gregory Desrosiers

Amar Johnson

Jaret Patterson

WR

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Tre' Harris

Brenen Thompson

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Luke Grimm

Sincere Brown

Dalevon Campbell

Derius Davis

JaQuae Jackson

Devonte Ross

TE

Oronde Gadsden

Charlie Kolar

David Njoku

Tanner McLachlan

Jerand Bradley

Johnny Pascuzzi

Evan Svoboda

OL

Rashawn Slater

Jake Slaughter

Tyler Biadasz

Cole Strange

Joe Alt

Trey Pipkins

Trevor Penning

Travis Burke

Kayode Awosika

Logan Taylor

Josh Kaltenberger

Jacob Spomer

Ben Cleveland

Alex Harkey

Branson Taylor

Laekin Vakalahi

Isaiah World

DL/EDGE

Teair Tart

Dalvin Tomlinson

Jamaree Caldwell

Justin Eboigbe

Nick Barrett

Khalil Mack

Akheem Mesidor

Tuli Tuipulotu

Kyle Kennard

Nadame Tucker

Jahmeer Carter

TeRah Edwards

Jacobian Guillory

Terry Webb

Scott Matlock

Bud Dupree

Garmon Randolph

LB

Denzel Perryman

Daiyan Henley

Junior Colson

Troy Dye

Del'Shawn Phillips

Lander Barton

Emany Johnson

Marlowe Wax

CB

Tarheeb Still

Donte Jackson

Cam Hart

Deane Leonard

Eric Rogers

Nikko Reed

Rodney Shelley

Avery Smith

Isas Waxter

Deane Leonard

S

Derwin James

Elijah Molden

Tony Jefferson

RJ Mickens

Genesis Smith

Noah Avinger

Devin Grant

Myles Purchase

Genesis Smith

Kendall Williamson

ST

Cameron Dicker (K)

JK Scott (P)

Josh Harris (LS)

Chargers roster bubble candidates

EDGE Bud Dupree

Not much to say here at this point. Bud Dupree has been a cut candidate for a while after doing little more than serving as depth. He’s 33 years old. The Chargers drafted Akheem Mesidor in the first round to replace Odafe Oweh’s production. Khalil Mack is back, Tuli Tuipulotu should reset the pass-rusher contract market this offseason and they still have hopes for Kyle Kennard, never mind undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker.

LB Junior Colson

Time is running out for Junior Colson. The Michigan-Harbaugh connection out of the third round in 2024 hasn’t made the jump to full-time starter, missing all of last year due to a shoulder injury. The Chargers brought back Denzel Perryman this offseason, still have Daiyan Henley as a core leader and Del'Shawn Phillips as a special teams ace. Troy Dye is a great backup and former undrafted free agent Marlowe Wax broke out last year.

RB Kimani Vidal

More of a long shot than the other two, but there’s new competition at running back under McDaniel. Omarion Hampton is the workhorse, with new arrival Keaton Mitchell the super-fast spell back. Names like Jaret Patterson and Amar Johnson bring competition, while undrafted rookie Gregory Desrosiers appears to have some major upside.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter