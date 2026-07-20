1 Chargers Trade Candidate Would Save LA From Tough Final Cuts Decision

The Los Angeles Chargers approach training camp with plenty of obvious final roster battles, which means plenty of cut candidates and trade possibilities before the regular season.

Areas of excess, such as wide receiver, could see Joe Hortiz and the front office make a call or two around the NFL before final cuts.

That might just be true for spots where it’s obvious someone might not make the final roster. Think, the fact edge rusher Bud Dupree is such an obvious candidate. Or that someone like linebacker Junior Colson might be on his last chance.

Then there’s running back. It’s a low-value position in the NFL these days with small trade value, sure. But last year, plus this offseason’s additions around new coordinator Mike McDaniel, make for a pretty interesting trade outlook.

Chargers trade candidate during training camp makes sense

Kimani Vidal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, a quick rundown of the Chargers’ running back depth chart:

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

Jaret Patterson

Amar Johnson

Gregory Desrosiers

See the problem? Omarion Hampton is the workhorse every-down back expected to break out next year. Keaton Mitchell is the shiny new weapon picked out by McDaniel in free agency. Kimani Vidal proved himself last year as a starter when asked.

The other names are good on special teams with value in the base offense, too. And the last thing Chargers fans want to see is another Raheim Sanders situation after the team let that promising running back get away last year.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently listed Vidal as the Chargers’ top trade candidate.

Moton wrote the following: “Despite Vidal's contributions in the previous campaign, the Chargers signed Keaton Mitchell under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who favors speed at the skill positions.”

Vidal was solid last year in spot-duty after Najee Harris and Hampton went down. Whether another team would want to cough up any assets for a running back, though, is hard to say.

That’s why, really, the Chargers might be content to move on from Vidal, though. If Mitchell proves he can stay healthy, he’s the obvious duo with Hampton. The other backups could provide similar value and fit what McDaniel wants and Desrosiers is an undrafted free agent with a real chance to make an impact.

Call it a good problem to have, though. Chargers fans should be comfortable with however it shakes out to McDaniel’s liking, really. The fact trade candidates come from a position of strong depth, and not emergency salary dumps or something, is a good thing, too.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter