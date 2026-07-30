One Question Every Chargers Rookie Must Answer in Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers report to training camp with an extensive rookie class looking to make headway for final roster spots, if not outright starting roles.

Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers ended up making eight selections in the 2026 NFL draft, with a welcome four of those coming on the offensive line to help out star quarterback Justin Herbert (and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel).

With a new offensive scheme coming and a change at defensive coordinator, too, there’s room for Chargers rookies to make some noise in the program. Here’s a look at questions each first-year player must answer quickly.

Chargers training camp: one question for Chargers rookies

Akheem Mesidor: Can he help right away?

The Chargers took some heat for drafting such an “old” rookie, which is fair: Akheem Mesidor is 25 and could be looking at a fifth-year option discussion around the age of 30. But that’s by design, as the Chargers lost Odafe Oweh in free agency and hope Mesidor adapts to the pros quicker than most rookies. He’s going to need to show it right away, or the Chargers could have some problems.

Jake Slaughter: Can he learn guard quickly enough?

More heat for the Chargers in the second round: Jake Slaughter was one of the draft’s best centers, but they drafted him to play guard. The Chargers have made this sound like it isn’t a big deal. Maybe it isn’t. But investing a second-round pick in a guy who can’t help would be a red flag and leave them with free-agent journeyman Kayode Awosika as a starter instead, which would be repeating the same old mistakes of the past for the team.

Brenen Thompson: Can he find a gadget role?

Brenen Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDaniel’s only major move at wideout, Brenen Thompson is a 4.26-speedster who could get some creative usage in certain packages and give defenses problems. But at 5’9” and 164 pounds, he’s going to need to prove he’s durable while also earning reps.

Travis Burke: Can he be a swing tackle?

Travis Burke is a massive 6’9” and gets a chance to prove he can earn a key backup role, perhaps as a swing tackle. But that job currently belongs to Trey Pipkins. Popular college free agent Isaiah World is on an injury list right now, so Burke has a chance to fight it out with a veteran.

Genesis Smith: Can he steal a starting role?

There’s room for Genesis Smith to steal an outright “starting” job this summer, at least in terms of snap counts. At safety, Derwin James plays a lot of other spots like slot, leaving the starting job next to Elijah Molden open. Smith has the wicked athleticism and production that could apply heat to the likes of Tony Jefferson and RJ Mickens, provided he can adapt to the speed of the pro game well.

Nick Barrett: Can he play multiple spots?

Nick Barrett might be able to provide some versatility to the Chargers’ defensive line, ranging from snaps at nose to defensive tackle and perhaps on the edge. At 6’3” and 312 pounds, he’s going to need to flash to earn any sort of role as a fifth-round pick.

Logan Taylor: What role is best?

Logan Taylor started at four of the five positions along the offensive line over 36 games at Boston College, though it remains to be seen where he lands in the pros. The most obvious bet is guard, but the Chargers have three other new players at the guard spots this offseason, plus names like Trevor Penning for Taylor to work past. He’ll need to show he’s capable at multiple spots to make the final 53.

Alex Harkey: Is tackle an option?

Another sixth-rounder, Alex Harkey faces many of the same problems as Taylor. But he was one of the better-graded offensive tackles in college in 2024, so he might get moved around and stand a chance of fighting at tackle, too.

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