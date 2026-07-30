What We Learned From Day One of Chargers Training Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers veterans reported for training camp on Tuesday and the team opened training camp for the 2026 season on Wednesday July 29th. The first day of camp was met with a significant media presence and the excitement around the team was evident with the players.

The Chargers have many storylines and camp battles worth monitoring heading into training camp. It may be the first day of training camp but let's dive in to see what we have learned from the first glimpse of the 2026 season with camp officially open.

The hold in appears official

The Los Angeles Chargers and edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu have been working on and negotiating an extension for the young edge rusher entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. The situation that the Chargers had hoped to avoid in training camp has come to fruition. After failing to come to terms on a deal before camp, Tuipulotu is holding in and not participating until a new deal is signed.

Tuli Tuipulotu is working off to the side with a trainer at today’s practice. No helmet or jersey. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) July 29, 2026

The tackles are back

Chargers offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, both suffered season-ending injuries last season. After an offseason of rehabilitation, they have been cleared and were back on the field.

The team will obviously take precautions to protect Slater and Alt to make sure to give them a proper runway to get back and be ready for the season. The entire team is in a ramp-up period leading into the season but the first sign of taking it slow was when swing tackle Trey Pipkins rotated in with Slater at left tackle with the first-team unit today.

The battle for left guard is close to reality

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Jacob Spomer (left) and guard Kayode Awosika (74) participate in blocking drills during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers entered camp today with no clear starter at left guard and continued a rotation from OTAs. Veteran free agent acquisition Kayode Awosika got the start with the first-team offense and rookie second round draft pick Jake Slaughter rotated in with him. Trevor Penning, who also figures to be in the mix saw action exclusively with the second team.

Quentin Johnston with the swagger

Fresh off of getting his fifth-year option picked up by the Chargers, wide receiver Quentin Johnston showed up with some extra energy in camp. Fans reported Johnston was vocal on field and he proceeded to make an awesome one-handed catch during drills.

things you love to see: pic.twitter.com/uS186OzjxA — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 29, 2026

Rookie speed demon is already building trust

The Chargers selected Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson with their first pick in the first round. He was one of the best available players entering day three of the draft and a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel's offense.

Thompson logged the fastest 40-yard dash time this year at the combine with a time of 4.26 seconds. Thompson may be the fastest rookie in the NFL this year, but Justin Herbert has a cannon and managed to just overthrow him early in practice while they work on timing with each other.

After practice, Justin Herbert fielded multiple questions about his big engagement announcement on the eve of training camp. However, when asked about Thompson, Herbert's response stood out in his press conference: "He's going to be very good," Herbert said.

Extremely high praise from Justin Herbert on rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson 👀 pic.twitter.com/O9XsxZcB2o — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) July 30, 2026

Justin Herbert and Tyler Biadasz building strong chemistry

Justin Herbert and new center Tyler Biadasz have a strong relationship already. "He's smooth, consistent and he's a great offensive lineman, great center, very good communicator," Herbert said. The Chargers will be relying on Biadasz to bring stability to the interior offensive line.

Defense charged up

New defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary has his unit bringing energy. The defense was flying around with multiple pass breakups and interceptions from Tarheeb Still and Isas Waxter.

Khalil Mack is still a leader

One of the most endearing leadership qualities veteran Khalil Mack brings to the table is his willingness to help out young players. After practice, Mack spent time with massive rookie offensive tackle Travis Burke.

Khalil Mack coaching up rookie Travis Burke pic.twitter.com/9zVkvln4S8 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) July 29, 2026

Justin Herbert's footwork

It was big news when it was revealed that new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was changing up Justin Herbert's footwork, something he has incorporated at every stop since he and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan saw Tom Brady's footwork twenty years ago. Herbert even spent time using a weighted ball and not throwing to focus on his footwork.

Herbert arrived for camp looking crisp and comfortable with the new footwork. Herbert credited his brother Patrick Herbert, a tight end on the Jacksonville Jaguars, with spending the necessary time as a receiver for Justin to dial in his footwork during the break between OTAs and training camp.