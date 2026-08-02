Position Battle Curveball Highlights Energetic Finale to First Week of Chargers Camp

The Los Angeles Chargers wrapped up their first week of training camp on Saturday, August 1. The practice brought several important details of how head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers plan to operate the tempo and pace of practice on a day-to-day basis.

The wrap-up to the first week of camp also featured a very important update to one of the most interesting position battles facing the team. Justin Herbert also gave one of the more personal interviews we have seen from him to a pair of former Chargers. Plus the latest on Tuli Tuipulotu's hold in negotiation for a contract extension.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh introduces the tempo structure for practices

The Chargers have held four practices to start camp and each practice has had a different tempo and speed at which the practice is conducted. Jim Harbaugh mentioned four different types of practice environments at his press conference before Saturday's practice.

The Chargers have held practices at standard low, medium and high pacing but Harbaugh introduced a new concept for the final practice of the week, high-dium. The label may have been made up off the cuff at the podium but the concept is more noteworthy. Harbaugh is structuring this camp differently than those in the past with the start time always at ten am and deliberate spacing of intensity to help rest and recovery.

Saturday's practice may have taken a step above high-dium and entered the high level of intensity with the feisty competitions between the offense and defense. The Chargers will have their first padded practice at the University of San Diego on Tuesday, based on how fired up the team was today, the schedule will likely include a low intensity recovery day on Wednesday.

Massive update for the battle for the starting left guard role

The Chargers entered the offseason with the entire interior offensive line needing to be replaced. The center and right guard positions were solidified in free agency with the signing of center Tyler Biadasz as well as guard Cole Strange to man the right guard spot. Left guard has yet to be solved.

The Chargers seemed poised during OTAs to let the battle for the starting left guard role come down to three players including recently signed free agent Kayode Awosika, Trevor Penning and second-round draft pick Jake Slaughter. So far in camp, there have been several rotations but with a twist, veteran Trey Pipkins as well as 2025 sixth-round pick Branson Taylor have both been entered into the mix.

Line blocking for Justin Herbert to start 11v11 right now



LT: Rashawn Slater

LG: Branson Taylor

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Cole Strange

RT: Joe Alt — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 1, 2026

It may seem like an odd approach but the Chargers have not had padded practices yet which will greatly determine the pecking order for the left guard spot. The Chargers are giving reps to everyone in these scenarios where they aren't really blocking but they are learning the assignments and expectations before the pads come on.

Jim Harbaugh also put a timetable on determining the starting offensive line. When he was asked, he paused and thought about it before stating they need at least ten to thirteen more practices to truly determine. Ten practices would take the Chargers to the end of the third week, thirteen would take the decision to the second preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chargers coaching staff may not determine who is starting at left guard until very close to the start of the regular season.

Tuli Tuipulotu has not fully practiced yet, hold in continues

Edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu is still in the middle of a contract extension hold in and there has been no leaks or updates about the progression of talks. Tuipulotu has been present and around while even participating in some individual drills but none of the team drills.

Tuli Tuipulotu and Nadame Tucker pic.twitter.com/uui6CZdMaw — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) August 1, 2026

Former Chargers Isaac Rochell and Jacob Hester get Justin Herbert to open up

Justin Herbert and even his teammates have fielded questions regarding Herbert's big engagement announcement but former Chargers defensive lineman Isaac Rochell and former Chargers fullback Jacob Hester interviewed Herbert and got him to give a thoughtful and personal answer about his new fiancée.

"She's changed my life," Hebert said, "It's something I never thought was possible and it's so awesome to find your person, to be able to spend your life with them."

Isaac Rochell and Jacob Hester got Justin Herbert to open up. The quiet, avoiding the media Herbert appears to be a distant memory, at least when talking about his fiancée. pic.twitter.com/uNEYKGKLOC — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) August 2, 2026