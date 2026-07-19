Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

The most important training camp of the Jim Harbaugh era has arrived for the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the era entering its third season, expectations around the Chargers and Harbaugh have never been higher. The team got active in free agency and brought in Mike McDaniel to help Justin Herbert.

The result? A must-see training camp session.

Chargers training camp schedule notes

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers start training camp with rookies reporting on July 23. Veterans report on July 28. Practice sessions open to the public will be from July 29-August18.

Special travel practices will once again go down in San Diego, where Harbaugh takes the Chargers to Torero Stadium on August 4-5.

As for joint practices, the Chargers will host the San Francisco 49ers on August 18 before the preseason encounter between the clubs.

Like every year at The Bolt, capacity will be limited to 2,000 fans per practice and pre-registration is necessary.

There are a few other landmarks of note on the Chargers’ schedule:

NFL Training Camp: Back Together Weekend: August 1

Family Day: A Jr. Bolts Club Event: August 15

Women in Sports Day: A Chargers Social Club Event: August 16

Chargers training camp schedule

Week 1

Wednesday, July 29 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, July 31 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Week 2

Monday, August 3 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^

Wednesday, August 5 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Thursday, August 6 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^

Saturday, August 8 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^

Sunday, August 9 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Week 3

Monday, August 10 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^

Tuesday, August 11 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.^*

Saturday, August 15 - 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 16 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.^

Week 4

Monday, August 17 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.^

Tuesday, August 18 - 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.^*#

* Exclusive to Season Ticket Members

# Exclusive – Active-Duty Service Members & Veterans

^ Scheduled full-pad practice

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