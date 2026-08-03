Chargers Roster Spotlights: JaQuae Jackson, From Completely Unknown Low Division School to NFL

JaQuae Jackson, born on January 30, 2000, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, played his high school ball at Serra Catholic, where he was named first-team all-state at defensive back and second-team all-state as an athlete in 2017. He was still named a zero-star recruit, according to 247Sports.

Not being well-known in the recruiting process, Jackson committed to the California University of Pennsylvania Vulcans (I will admit, I have never heard of this program and am stumped by the name in itself) where he redshirted his first season in 2018. Going into 2019, Jackson had a solid stat line of 198 receiving yards on 13 catches, showing the team that he has the talent to really contribute.

2020 was the COVID-19 season, leading to the cancellation of the Vulcans' season. 2021, now as a redshirt sophomore, Jackson started all ten games, gathering 744 receiving yards while contributing on special teams. 2022 was Jackson's final season with the Vulcans, recording a laundry list of accolades, with the highlights being: D2CCA Second-Team All-Region, All-PSAC West First-Team, 1,178 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 77 receptions.

With this strong season under Jackson's belt, it was time for him to transfer up and prove that he can play against stronger competition. His school of choice was Rutgers, where he had 361 receiving yards on 22 catches and a touchdown in his 13 games played.

This season was unfortunately not enough production and film for Jackson to get real NFL looks during the 2024 NFL Draft, going undrafted and finding himself with the Atlanta Falcons. He was cut early in June, moving on to the New England Patriots, where he flashed in the preseason.

This flash was short-lived, as he was placed on injured reserve just a few short weeks later, eventually leading to his release just under a year later in late April of 2025.

Chargers JaQuae Jackson, WR Rutgers

With his NFL career in jeopardy, the Los Angeles Chargers gave Jackson a chance, signing him in July of 2025, giving the team some solid snaps and playtime during the preseason and training camp. This earned him a practice squad spot, the place where he stayed all of the 2025 season.

2025 Season Stats (Preseason)

3 Games Played

2 Catches

26 Yards

Special Teams Usage

Measurables

JaQuae Jackson's Mockdraft page is unavailable. His RAS Card is below.

JaQuae Jackson is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 7.63 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 806 out of 3402 WR from 1987 to 2024. https://t.co/8zlsblJbfl pic.twitter.com/Kw8QJmvxED — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 17, 2024

Contract Status

"JaQuae Jackson signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Jackson will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

JaQuae Jackson's 2026 Season Outlook

With the addition of Brenen Thompson in the 2026 NFL Draft, JaQuae Jackson's roster spot dropped by one more tick, leading many to believe that he is likely a cut candidate who can make the practice squad if he shows the same flashes as he did earlier in his career. Either way, going from an unknown school to the NFL is an incredible story, giving note to his persistence, making it hard to ever count him out of making the final 53-man roster of the Los Angeles Chargers' 2026 NFL squad.

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