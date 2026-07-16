Chargers’ Potential on Offense Has Team in Upper Half of New NFL Power Rankings

Late last week, Gary Davenport, Kris Knox, Maurice Moton, and Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report put together NFL Power Rankings as the 32 teams prepare for training camp. Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams are on top following an offseason which saw them add 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett via trade.

At the opposite end of the spectrum are the Miami Dolphins, led by first-time NFL head coach Jeff Hafley. As for the Los Angeles Chargers, a playoff team the past two seasons, Jim Harbaugh’s squad is just outside of the Top 10 and is entrenched at No. 11. What’s interesting is that synopsis by Sobleski, who handled the 4 teams in the AFC West, is based on only one side of the football and on two major factors.

Can the Chargers’ offense up its game in 2026?

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“First, Los Angeles' offensive line was held together last season by duct tape and bubble gum,” said Sobleski. “Starting offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are both expected back after suffering season-ending injuries. The organization also bolstered its offensive interior by bringing in veteran center Tyler Biadasz, signing Cole Strange after a solid outing with the Miami Dolphins and drafting Jake Slaughter in this year's second round. The team drafted four offensive linemen in total.”

Slater missed the entire season, while Alt (who replaced Slater at left tackle, played in only six games. This past season, the Chargers’ offensive front ranked 30th in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. The team allowed a whopping 60 sacks during the regular season—tied for the second-most in the NFL—and six more in the playoff loss at Foxborough. But wait, there’s more.

Don’t underestimate the addition of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel

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“Second, Mike McDaniel steps in as the squad's offensive play-caller,” added Sobleski. “His quarterback-friendly and proven system should place Justin Herbert in the MVP conversation and make the Chargers more potent.”

A healthy offensive front will not only aid Herbert’s cause but get more from running back Omarion Hampton. The Bolts’ first-round pick a year ago was limited to nine regular-season games.

By all indications, the Chargers’ defense is just fine. That’s because there’s no mention of new coordinator Chris O’Leary’s unit. That’s somewhat understandable since you could make a case that for the most part, this side of the ball has done its part for the most part.

Chargers could end their AFC West title drought in 2026

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It’s going to be a very interesting season for a team that has finished second place in the division the past two seasons and yet still hasn’t won an AFC West title since 2009. That’s also the last time the Chargers hosted a postseason game. That could all change if Harbaugh and company can dethrone the Denver Broncos (No. 3 on B/R’s Power Rankings) this season.