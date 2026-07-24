One Starting Job the Chargers Are Happy They Don't Have to Answer Today

The Los Angeles Chargers appeared to successfully hit the reset button at a few different starting spots this offseason.

Granted, they will need to wait and see how things play out on the field during the regular season before coming to any final verdicts.

But the on-paper returns ahead of training camp say that, indeed, the Chargers reset nicely on the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert…just in time for Mike McDaniel to arrive as offensive coordinator.

At the guard spots, free-agent signee Cole Strange fits McDaniel’s scheme, if nothing else, and is a probable upgrade over what they had last year. Ditto for second-round rookie Jake Slaughter, provided he can successfully make the transition from center to guard at the pro level.

And center Tyler Biadasz? That’s a whole different conversation.

Chargers’ starting job thankfully settled for training camp

Tyler Biadasz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s really hard to overstate just how poor things were for the Chargers last year at center.

Despite a pretty overwhelming fan sentiment that the team needed a change, Jim Harbaugh rolled with Bradley Bozeman for one more season.

The result? Besides the obvious wear and tear and injuries on Herbert, Bozeman finished 40th out of 40 graded centers at Pro Football Focus (51.5). His pass-blocking grade ranked him 37th, his run-blocking 40th. He retired after the season.

And to be fair to all, the guard position wasn’t exactly stellar last year for the Chargers. They were more than happy to let Zion Johnson get away in free agency despite investing a first-round pick in him.

The Chargers getting Tyler Biadasz, though, was a steal. He ranked 11th out of 40 on that same list last year, his pass-blocking 18th, his run-blocking 12th. His three-year deal worth $30 million was a bargain compared to what the market has since done, especially considering he signed before free agency even started.

Safe to say he’s a culture fit, too.

"It was a great opportunity," Biadasz told Eric Smith of Chargers.com after signing. "When I got to talk with the staff yesterday throughout the whole day and their philosophy and system, their belief and how to attack defenses, it really fit me in regards to my ability and my passion and energy and what they bring to the table."

So, the Chargers nailed down perhaps the most important part of the offensive line with a hand-picked player for McDaniel…and already roster elite offensive tackles with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater.

Not a bad deal, all things considered, and his steady presence in the middle also boosts the chances of the guard spots panning out, too.

So yes, while the Chargers have plenty of questions to answer during training camp, they’re happy center isn’t one of them.

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