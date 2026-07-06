Chargers Roster Spotlights: Tyler Biadasz, The Most Important Offensive Line Signing

Tyler Biadasz, born November 20, 1997, in Amherst, Wisconsin, stayed local to play his high school ball at Amherst High School. During his four years with the school, Biadasz played basketball, baseball and football, with football being his main sport.

In football, he was a defensive lineman and as a senior, he produced 70 tackles, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception, earning three-star recruiting status according to 247Sports. He committed to Wisconsin to convert to an offensive lineman, eventually with his home position being Center.

Once at Wisconsin, he redshirted his freshman season, giving himself more time to learn the transition to Center. Once ready in 2017, he started 14 games and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors. 2018 was more of the same for Biadasz, starting 13 games and being an anchor for the Badgers.

In 2019, Biadasz played his final collegiate season, starting 14 games, winning the Rimington Trophy, being the first Wisconsin Badger to win the honor. He would forgo his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2020, the Dallas Cowboys selected Biadasz in the 4th round (146th overall), where he started four games as a rookie, dealing with injuries and a starting Joe Looney ahead of him. In 2021, it was finally his chance to be the starter for the foreseeable future.

From 2021 to 2023, Biadasz started nearly every single game, missing only two games during this span. He also earned a Pro Bowl for his efforts in 2022. The Cowboys let Biadasz go after the 2023 season, where he signed with the Washington Commanders for 2024 and 2025, being an above-average starter for their team, showing that he is one of the league's better Centers.

Even with his strong play at a position that is hard to find, the Commanders inexplicably released the veteran center, allowing him to hit the open market.

Chargers Tyler Biadasz, OL Wisconsin

Going into 2026, the Los Angeles Chargers identified Biadasz as their Bradley Bozeman replacement, giving him a three-year, $30 million contract. He is expected to be the starting Center to protect Justin Herbert and lead this OL to new heights.

2025 Season Stats

16 Games Started (954 Snaps)

70.7 PFF Overall Grade





67.1 PFF Pass Block Grade





71.2 PFF Run Block Grade







Measurables

Contract Status

"Tyler Biadasz signed a 3 year, $30,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $9,000,000 signing bonus, $20,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $10,000,000. In 2026, Biadasz will earn a base salary of $1,250,000 and a signing bonus of $9,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,250,000 and a dead cap value of $15,000,000." - Spotrac

Tyler Biadasz's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, it is expected that Biadasz will anchor the Chargers offensive line, helping Justin Herbert take some mental reps off, handling protections for him. He is also expected to bring consistent play and health to the interior, something that Herbert has yet to really experience in his young NFL career.

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