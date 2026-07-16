Chargers’ Potential Bust Candidate Not a Stranger to Disappointment

The 2026 NFL preseason kicks off exactly three weeks from today as the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals clash in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Meanwhile, NFL training camps begin to open later this week. When it comes to Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers, the rookies report to El Segundo on July 23, and the veterans on July 28.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report gave his thoughts on the biggest potential bust for each team this upcoming season. In regards to Harbaugh’s club, he focused on one of general manager Joe Hortiz’s free-agent additions, and he was pretty blunt in his assessment.

Chargers have had recent issues on the interior of the offensive line

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“During free agency, the Los Angeles Chargers lost a below-average guard, Zion Johnson, and signed another subpar guard, Cole Strange. The latter’s shaky pass protection may cost him his starting job this year.”

“According to Pro Football Focus,” added Moton, “Strange allowed 21 pressures and two sacks over 451 pass-blocking snaps. In 2022, the New England Patriots overdrafted Strange in the first round. This offseason, the Chargers overpaid him on a two-year, $13 million deal. He may hold on to his job only to keep fellow disappointing 2022 first-rounder Trevor Penning on the sideline.”

New Chargers’ G Cole Strange has struggled in four NFL seasons

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wow. That’s a lot of negativity regarding the 29th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga product started all 17 games as a rookie. Over the next two seasons, he played in a combined 13 outings, with a dozen starts. In April of 2025, the Pats declined his fifth-year option. Four months later, he was waived by New England.

Eventually, Strange landed with the Miami Dolphins, where he started the final 14 games for Mike McDaniel’s club. His 54.9 grade from PFF this past season is nearly identical to his rookie year (54.6) with the Patriots. Hence, the trepidation is certainly understandable. Now Strange is with his third NFL team in as many years.

Chargers’ offensive line issues were well-documented last season

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bolts’ offensive front was a disaster in 2025. Injuries to starting tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt were nothing short of devastating, and the three primary starters on the inside from a year ago—Johnson (Browns), center Bradley Bozeman (retired), and right guard Mekhi Becton (released and currently unsigned)—are no longer with the team for various reasons.

Meanwhile, Hortiz not only added Strange, but used four of his eight draft choices on the offensive line, The quartet is led by second-round pick Jake Slaughter (Florida), who will make the conversion from center to guard.

Harbaugh and company can’t afford another rough year from its offensive front. And it will be interesting to see how Strange fares in training camp.