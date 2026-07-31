Chargers Rookie Check-In: Who’s Shining Early and Who Needs the Pads to Prove It

The Los Angeles Chargers training camp is officially open and the team is back on the field. Through the first few days of camp, the Chargers have revealed some of their 2026 identity and although it is early, several players have already stood out.

The Chargers walked away from the 2026 NFL draft with eight draft picks followed by the addition of nearly 20 undrafted free agents. Several of the rookies were immediately assumed to be poised for an immediate contributing role, others would require some development as all rookies do. After the first few practices several rookies are shining alongside the veterans and others will need to prove themselves when the pads come on next week.

Rookies shining immediately in camp

Edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, first round draft pick

Akheem Mesidor, as a prospect, was widely considered as one of the most pro-ready defenders available in the draft partially due to his age and maturity but also due to his polished skill set and the relentless motor he played with at the University of Miami. Mesidor has had a chance to stand out the first few days of camp with starting edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu staging a hold-in and not participating in practice while waiting for negotiations to wrap up on a contract extension.

Mesidor has hit the ground running with the Chargers' first-team defense and has flashed why he was a first-round pick with one of the highest pass rush win rates in college during the 2025 season. He has displayed his elite burst off of the ball that has veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack excited for what he can do. All-Pro defensive back Derwin James has also been impressed immediately with the rookie.

8 year vet Derwin James praises former Miami Hurricane Akheem Mesidor after day 1 of training camp!



“Man, Akheem he is very explosive! He’s twitchy and I went up to him a few times like a man good rep because he is getting off that ball good. He can kind of do everything”🟧_🟩🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/cW2xKYaXHU — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) July 30, 2026

Wide receiver Brenen Thompson, fourth round draft pick

Brenen Thompson had the speed hype entering the draft after logging the fastest 40-yard dash time at the combine this year with a 4.26-second time. Thompson was also the smallest player tested at the combine and for that reason fell to day three of the draft.

Thompson showed in college that he was not just a small-gadget wide receiver who relied on screens and manufactured touches to be productive. He was a well-rounded receiver with a scrappy attitude and elite deep-ball tracking skills to on top of his elite-level speed.

Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson may be the fastest prospect in this draft class. He is scrappy and willing to block despite his size.

Such a good deep ball tracker and very quick in and out of breaks. pic.twitter.com/Jf6Xe4Cgzi — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 12, 2026

Thompson has been nothing short of awesome to start out camp with the Chargers. His speed is on full display but more importantly we learned immediately that quarterback Justin Herbert is building trust with him and recognizes his explosive capabilities.

Justin Herbert on rookie WR Brenen Thompson:



“He’s gonna be very good. We saw it early on that he was gonna be. He’s skilled. He’s fast. He’s gonna make a lot of plays for us.” pic.twitter.com/2BJQ0Sn3kE — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) July 29, 2026

Rookies who will need to prove themselves when the pads come on

Interior offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, second round draft pick

The Chargers selected center Jake Slaughter out of the University of Florida with their second -round pick after trading down to acquire more draft capital. Slaughter has been a career center and it came as a surprise to many when the Chargers announced him as a guard. General manager Joe Hortiz stated they expect him to compete for the starting left guard spot.

The Chargers appear ready to make Slaughter earn the job with a tough competition with veterans Kayode Awosika Trevor Penning. So far Awosika has been the front-runner and given the first reps with the first team since OTAs. If Slaughter wins the job, it will be when the pads come on and he can show he is ready for NFL level trench violence.

Safety Genesis Smith, fourth round draft pick

Genesis Smith has received positive reviews in his performances during OTAs and to start camp. As a prospect, Smith was one of the best coverage safeties available in the draft class but came with a massive question mark. Smith's tackling was a well-known area of needed improvement entering the NFL.

Smith has received praise for his instincts and ball skills and some voices in Chargers media believe he could be in contention to win a role battle in the safety room. Defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary seemed to pour cold water on that idea at least until the pads come on at his press conference following the second practice of camp. When asked about Smith, O'Leary responded saying "Great question. When the pads come on, I'll be able to say more because we've got to run down the alley and hit people."

Smith will need to prove he can handle the physicality of the NFL and tackle. He will get his chance next week when the pads are officially on.