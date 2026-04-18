Chargers Urged To Get Their Own Chris Jones With Dexter Lawrence Trade And Why It Might Make Sense

Chris Jones has been the NFL's best defensive tackle since Aaron Donald retired following the 2023 season. Even then, Jones was right behind Donald, terrorizing opposing offensive lines to help Kansas City's recent string of Super Bowl victories. The Los Angeles Chargers know all too well how destructive Jones can be.

It's why teams have been paying a premium for star defensive tackles. The Chargers don't currently have a player of that caliber on their roster, but the opportunity to add one has come about. The New York Giants and Dexter Lawrence have hit a roadblock, as the star nose tackle wants an extension where he's paid amongst the league's best.

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Lawrence's track record shows that he should be paid as a top-3 defensive tackle in the league. He signed a four-year, $90 million deal ahead of the 2023 season, which officially kicked in for the 2024 season. Since then, Lawrence went from being one of the league's top DTs to 12th on an average annual value basis.

With two years left on his deal, Lawrence wants a revised contract. The Giants don't seem willing to give into his demands, seeing as how he's under contract through 2027. Trade talks have emerged, but Big Blue won't part with one of their franchise cornerstones unless they're blown away by an offer.

The Chargers should at least inquire about adding Lawrence to their star-studded defense.

Chargers need to add their own Chris Jones in Dexter Lawrence

Chris Jones | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

As stated above, adding Lawrence won't come cheap. However, if he really wants out as much as reports say, contenders should be knocking down the Giants' door to acquire Lawrence. The Chargers should be among those teams, at least according to Garrett Podell of CBS Sports.

"Lawrence is one of just six defensive tackles with 20-plus sacks and 190 quarterback pressures since 2022 along with Chris Jones, Zach Allen, Quinnen Williams, Jeffery Simmons and Leonard Williams," wrote Podell. He then goes on to say that if put onto a playoff caliber roster, Lawrence can make a defense go from good to great.

Jim Harbaugh should certainly call up his brother John about a potential trade. Let's take a look at the trade between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets for Quinnen Williams last year:

Cowboys receive: Quinnen Williams

Jets receive: 2026 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, Mazi Smith

That's a hefty price, especially for a Chargers team that only has five picks in this year's draft. They honestly may have to part with more if they'd want to add Lawrence, on top of paying him close to $30 million per season.

It would be worth it though, as Lawrence can single-handedly wreck games for opposing offenses. He'd also reunite with Dalvin Tomlinson, as both played for the Giants from 2019-2020.