Chargers Could Get A Boost if They Look Into Vikings Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Chargers have a major offseason ahead of them filled with crucial decisions. The offense will be the main focal point, as the Chargers failed to remain competitive on that side of the ball in their last two playoff outings. With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, they should improve solely off of that alone.

Now on defense, the Chargers lost Jesse Minter to the Baltimore Ravens' head coaching gig. They went back to a familiar face, hiring Chris O'Leary to be the defensive coordinator. O'Leary spent 2024 with the Chargers as their safeties coach, so he's certainly familiar with the ramifications.

It'll be O'Leary's first time calling plays, so he'll need all of the talent he can get to make his job easier in year one. Luckily, the Chargers already have some big names such as Derwin James on the roster, along with a plethora of young talent to work with.

One veteran could make their way to Los Angeles via trade, as the Minnesota Vikings have listened to calls on Javon Hargrave. This would be a home run for the Chargers.

Chargers should kick tires on Javon Hargrave trade

A defensive tackle that can also rush the passer? Sounds like a dream for the Chargers. Not to say they haven't already had that, as Justin Eboigbe and Da'Shawn Hand combined for 7.5 sacks in 2025. Teair Tart, while a solid run-stopper, didn't record a sack this past season.

Sources: The #Vikings have had trade talks with teams regarding 2x Pro Bowl DT Javon Hargrave.



Hargrave started 15 games last year and had 3.5 sacks in his first season with Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/72siZt5Ul1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 24, 2026

Hargrave's been relatively healthy since entering the league in 2016 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the lone injury-riddled season coming in 2024, as he played in just 3 games. His best season came in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, as Hargrave compiled 11 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 60 tackles. Surprisingly, that wasn't one of his two Pro Bowl seasons.

Hargrave's collected 49 sacks over his 10 year career thus far. Him making his way to Los Angeles would kickstart a potential dominant defensive line for the Chargers.