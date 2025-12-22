The Los Angeles Chargers moved to 11-4 after a strong victory over the Dallas Cowboys. While "America's team" has not been a major threat in the NFL realm, its potent offense was a very good test for the Bolts defense. With a 34-17 victory, it seems the Chargers were prepared with plenty of players to deem as winners...and some as losers.

Los Angeles Chargers winners and losers after big victory over the Dallas Cowboys

QB Justin Herbert, Winner

To get the obvious out of the way, Chargers superstar QB, Justin Herbert, was dealing against this week's Dallas defense. His 300 yards through the air and 45 yards on the ground, coupled with three total touchdowns, allowed the Bolts to have a much-needed offensive surge after a few "lulling" performances.

RELATED: Bolts exploit Dallas’ defense, 4 other things to know about Chargers vs. Cowboys

CB Cam Hart, Loser

While Cam Hart has been an instrumental part of this defense, especially in man coverage, today Hart was overmatched by the Cowboys star receiver, George Pickens. Hart gave up a 156.3 passer rating when targeted. His 88 yards given up through the air accounted for 34.3% of the total passing offense by the Cowboys. A bad day at the office for the generally impressive boundary CB.

FB Scott Matlock, Winner

After a couple of good weeks, it is time to give the defensive line convert his flowers. Now, as a fullback, Scott Matlock has seemingly put it all together. This week, he played the third most snaps of his season with 30, yielding a 61.4 PFF run block grade and a 74.1 PFF pass blocking grade. He has been an instrumental part of this offense, and the 34 points put up were greatly helped by Matlock's development.

Tough to stop Justin Herbert on the QB sneak. #ProDuckspic.twitter.com/P418O9iIXe — Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) December 21, 2025

OL Bradley Bozeman, Loser

Bradley Bozeman is by no means a fan favorite due to his constant miscommunications across the offensive line and generally poor play. However, the last few weeks were a positive trend for Bozeman, playing his best ball of the year. Unfortunately, this week he came back down to earth with another not great performance. While it is not the worst we have seen from him, his 29.2 PFF pass blocking grade and team-leading four pressures given up definitely did not have a positive effect on the Chargers victory.

RELATED: Chargers Week 16 rooting guide: will Broncos make AFC West interesting?

LB Del'Shawn Phillips, Winner

Why not give a special teamer some credit? Chargers LB Del'Shawn Phillips was signed to be the special teams unit leader after they got rid of Nick Niemann. However, he was a possible cut candidate after a quiet off-season hampered by injury. Phillips has been on a very strong stretch, continuing such by collecting four tackles with three of those coming on special teams. A much needed prescense on a unit on the rise.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Cowboys targeting Chargers as get-right game for George Pickens

Chargers poised to lose mastermind as news breaks day before facing Cowboys

Chargers select massive defensive tackle in new mock draft

Chargers-Cowboys weather forecast, referee crew for Week 16