Chargers Week 2 Mailbag: Raiders Gameplan, No Ladd McConkey, Omarion Hampton Success

The Los Angeles Chargers are moving on the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers will host their AFC West rivals this Sunday in a critical contest to start out a brutal eight game stretch which features games against the entire AFC West and a handful of the toughest teams in the NFL.

Following the loss to the Cardinals and the injuries suffered, there are questions about the team moving forward. Let's dive into a handful of fan questions.

From TandonEnglish (@TandonEnglish on X): How do you think Mike McDaniel shifts the offense for Raiders week with Ladd potentially out?

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be a fascinating week for the offense and what Mike McDaniel will do. The Chargers may be without Ladd McConkey after he suffered a car crash-worthy injury following a massive hit over the middle against the Arizona Cardinals. McConkey is described as day-to-day but the Chargers also lost Keandre Lambert-Smith to injured reserve following a hamstring injury and Derius Davis is nursing a shoulder injury.

The Chargers did sign wide receiver Gary Jennings to the active roster and signed Marquez Valdez-Scantling to the practice squad. Jennings would likely be active against the Raiders.

The Chargers will have to attack the Raiders with their tight ends and play action. Leaning into the run game will likely be the best option, the Chargers are already fifth in the NFL, although only a one-week sample size, in 22 personnel usage.

A lean into the run game will open up play action and Quentin Johnston and Brenen Thompson will be used to stretch the field. The Raiders have a rookie free safety in Treydan Stukes whom I would imagine McDaniel will try to set up and challenge his inexperience.

In addition to the play-action deep shots, I would expect the gameplan to heavily attack the middle of the field with the tight ends as well as Tre Harris and Quintin Johnston. The Raiders' starting linebackers Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker are not known for their coverage skills.

From Ne Ver (@LALNever on X): Charting all of Hampton's touches and it looks like he got the most success in runs up the middle compared to outside?

omarion hampton would not be stopped pic.twitter.com/hGyesQD1Sj — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 13, 2026

Omarion Hampton had a great touchdown run against the Arizona Cardinals from a simple trap play to the right with left guard Kayode Awosika pulling and kicking out the edge rusher. That run highlighted what Hampton can do in traffic and when he gets North-South running with the ball.

The success overall up the middle versus outside the tackles is a bit misleading. He had 12 carries for 43 yards for a 3.6 yards-per-carry average. He also had a 3.42 yards-after-contact average on the day, indicating he was being hit at or behind the line of scrimmage every play. His success up the middle was simply because he was able to get to the line of scrimmage a bit faster.

As the run game develops and blockers get more comfortable in the system his success rates should balance out. One of the biggest factors against the Cardinals was simply the blocking wasn't good enough and defensive linemen were getting quick wins and upfield.

From BTFU 0-1 (@SG_Corey on X): Can the team be successful long-term with a CEO type head coach ?

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a great question given the questions surrounding the Chargers following the loss to the Cardinals. Jim Harbaugh has been praised as a culture builder and he has completely changed the Chargers organization. CEO style head coaches, where they oversee the operation as opposed to calling the offense or defense, is a dying breed.

However, there are many successful CEO style head coaches in the NFL and Harbaugh has been successful with the Chargers. He may regret how he handled the offseason schedule and it will be something he likely changes going forward.

The big question and frustration is why do the Chargers have these games? Performances that seemingly are inexcusable. It truly is a blind spot for Harbaugh. His last three years at Michigan had at least one game where it appears the Wolverines overlooked their opponent with eyes on the following week.