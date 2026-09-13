Chargers Falling Apart: Offense Takes Massive Hit, Loses Star to Injury Late

The Los Angeles Chargers have had an up and down game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals to open the season on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers were already dealing with a handful of injuries heading into the game.

The Chargers offense has been moving the ball and stumbled over themselves on multiple occasions. The Chargers' best offensive performance came from wide receiver Ladd McConkey. McConkey had hauled in five receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Late in the third quarter the Chargers backed themselves into a corner deep in their own territory. They faced a third down with 16 to go and the Chargers had limited options other than to throw toward the line to gain and quarterback Justin Herbert fired a deep pass to his favorite target, McConkey. The throw was into heavy traffic and McConkey took a massive hit to the ribs and couldn't hold onto the ball.

McConkey stayed down on the field for several seconds in pain. He left the game and headed to the medical tent and did not return on the following drive.

McConkey got up and walked off on his own. He's in the medical tent now https://t.co/Se9Qc6PXf5 — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 13, 2026

Additionally, wide receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith left the game with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers say Ladd McConkey has a chest injury and is questionable to return



Team says KeAndre Lambert Smith has a hamstring injury and is also questionable to return — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 13, 2026