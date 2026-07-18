Chargers Roster Spotlights: Donte Jackson, The Surprising Veteran Leader Returns

Donte Jackson, born on November 8, 1995, in New Orleans, Louisiana, played his high school ball at Riverdale, which is located in Jefferson, a nearby city of New Orleans.

Jackson's high school career was arguably the best we have ever seen thus far in this Chargers series. He was a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports, earning No. 1 athlete in the country, No. 1 player in Louisiana and No. 10 player in the nation.

With interest from every school imaginable, Jackson decided to go to LSU, staying close to home. He was an instant impact player, earning an interception in his first season in 2015. Going into his second year with the program, he had two picks, with his athleticism translating instantly to the college level.

Jackson's junior season was his last with LSU, adding another interception to his resume. He also earned the reputation as the fastest player in college football in 2017, while being an accomplished sprinter on the track and field team for LSU.

Jackson declared for the 2018 NFL Draft, wowing NFL Scouts with his blazing 40-yard dash time (4.31). He ended up being selected in the second round by the Carolina Panthers, earning a starting role instantly.

Jackson would play six seasons in Carolina, earning 14 interceptions in 80 games, missing 18 games during his tenure with the team. These injury issues allowed for the Panthers to let him go, with Jackson going to Pittsburgh for the 2024 season.

This was one of his best years as a pro, earning a career-high five interceptions, while playing in 15 games. However, the Steelers wanted to go a different direction at the position, opting to not re-sign him for the 2025 season.

Chargers Donte Jackson, CB LSU

The Los Angeles Chargers jumped on the opportunity to pick up a veteran defensive back who can stabilize a young group of DBs (Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, etc). Jackson's 2025 season was more than just a veteran leadership experiment, as he played in 17 games, getting four interceptions and becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the entire league for the 2025 year.

2025 Season Stats

17 Games

15 Games Started

4 Interceptions

24 Tackles

1 Tackle for Loss

Measurables

Contract Status

"Donte Jackson signed a 2 year, $13,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $5,000,000 signing bonus, $7,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $6,500,000. In 2026, Jackson will earn a base salary of $6,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $8,500,000 and a dead cap value of $2,500,000." - Spotrac

Donte Jackson's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, Jackson is expected to return into his role as the team's best cornerback, doing so at a discount, considering his 2025 year. At age 31, it will be important for the Bolts to have depth options who can step up if the age cliff happens for the veteran DB.

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