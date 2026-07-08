Chargers Roster Spotlights: Kayode Awosika, The Most Surprising Free-Agent Starter

Kayode Awosika, born on October 27, 1998, in Plymouth, Minnesota, played his high school ball at Maple Grove Senior High School, where he earned USA Today first-team All-Minnesota as a senior, which led to his two-star recruiting status according to 247Sports.

His recruitment came down to Wyoming, Buffalo and Iowa State, where Awosika eventually committed to the Buffalo Bulls, where he ended up redshirting his freshman season. In his second year, he saw limited action but continued to chip away to make an impact on the starting roster.

Going into year three with the program, Awosika started all 14 games, making a name for himself in the MAC. His Redshirt Junior year was his breakthrough, being named team captain in his junior year and being named second-team All-MAC. In 2020, Awosika's last year with Buffalo, he started seven games, earning first-team All-MAC, which then allowed him to declare for the NFL Draft, in hopes of being drafted on Day 3.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com described Awosika as a: "Three-year starter at tackle who will likely make the move inside to guard as a pro...decent leg drive that can be improved upon with a wider base and better hand placement through contact. He's not much of a knee-bender, which will limit his range as a move blocker and create some consistency issues against athletic pass rushers who might be able to work their way around him quicker than his quarterback will be comfortable with. Improving body control and learning to widen out will be the keys for him making it as a backup guard in a power-based run scheme."

Even with this profile, Awosika unfortunately went undrafted, going to the Philadelphia Eagles, a team known for developing offensive linemen. He did not crack the initial 53-man roster, but made the practice squad, eventually seeing some time in one game, in Week 18. After not making the final 53 in year two of his NFL career, the Detroit Lions took him from the Eagles practice squad, with instant hopes of him being a key backup for their roster.

In the following four years with the Lions, he started 11 games as a reserve offensive lineman, showing flashes in both the run and pass game.

Chargers Kayode Awosika, OL Buffalo

These starts were enough for the Los Angeles Chargers to draw interest and sign him for the 2026 NFL season.

2025 Season Stats

Four Games Started

57.9 Overall PFF Grade





52.5 PFF Pass Block Grade



60.5 Run Block Grade '25

10 Pressured Allowed

3 Sacks Allowed





287 Snaps Played



Measurables

Contract Status

"Kayode Awosika signed a 1 year, $2,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $300,000 signing bonus, $300,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,000,000. In 2026, Awosika will earn a base salary of $1,215,500 and a signing bonus of $300,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,886,000 and a dead cap value of $300,000." - Spotrac

Kayode Awosika's 2026 Season Outlook

Now in Los Angeles, it is expected of Awosika to make the roster and even push for the starting guard spot. This is a bit shocking to Chargers fans as the hope was to see Jake Slaughter or even Trevor Penning have the inside track to start, but as it stands currently, Awosika is seeing first-team reps at the position.

If Awosika were to start, he will have a "short leash" and prove to be a buy-low, sell-high type of option for the Chargers front office.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter