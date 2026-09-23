The Biggest Decision Mike McDaniel Got Wrong Against the Raiders and How to Fix it

The Los Angeles Chargers have their work cut out for them this week as they prepare to head to Buffalo to take on Josh Allen and the 2-0 Bills. Los Angeles will have many mistakes to clean up and new faces to work into the lineup due to multiple injuries sustained against the Raiders.

The Chargers offense has been discombobulated through the first two weeks of the season. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has brought his new offensive system to Los Angeles and it is clear that not everyone is on the same page. Justin Herbert does not look comfortable in the pocket and entire unit is plagued by procedural issues on top of football basics.

There was one play against the Raiders that highlighted the dysfunction and was a catalyst for the final quarter slipping away from the Chargers. The play was the third and inches fumble where the snap hit wide receiver Tre' Harris as he came in motion from right to left.

Third down and inches, Chargers in shotgun, down 17–14 in the third quarter.



Snap comes with a second left on the play clock, Tre’ Harris gets hit, and Justin Herbert is as pissed as I’ve ever seen him.



Outburst continued after the video ended and he walked to the sideline.… pic.twitter.com/z0DT7D1URW — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) September 21, 2026

This play was at a critical moment in the game and is the biggest mistake Mike McDaniel made on the day. It may be easy to play Monday morning quarterback on this play and the game itself but the bottom line is that the offense is struggling to find consistency. The complexity of the motions and post-snap assignments has not been mastered yet as evidenced by the number of penalties being racked up.

The play mistake came when the Chargers were down by three and driving in the third quarter trying to retake the lead and answer a Raiders touchdown. It was third and inches, Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton were in the backfield, somewhere analyst Richard Sherman is yelling "Run the dang the ball!"

Instead of just powering forward to get the few inches and a new set of downs, the Chargers got set too late and the play clock was running out forcing an accelerated snap timing which resulted in the ball hitting the receiver in motion and a punt forced after the Chargers were lucky enough to fall on the ball.

Herbert was visibly frustrated following this mistake and the Chargers never regained the lead or scored again. They found themselves driving again late in the fourth quarter before Omarion Hampton lost a fumble, seemingly the final disaster needed to slam the door shut on the game,

Mike McDaniel has masterfully crafted and called offenses before but the Chargers are displaying a complete lack of mastery of the offense thus far. The play call on that critical third and inches should have been more simple, the offense overall could benefit from more simple concepts.

Omarion Hampton also agreed that the offense needs some work and better execution. The Chargers are preparing to face the Buffalo Bills this week and will be doing so without their starting left guard and top two tight ends. If there was ever a time to simplify the offense, the time is now.

"It's a very good offense, once we get it clicking and smoother. We've just got to execute it better."- Omarion Hampton



With all the tight ends out, the offense will be forced to be simplified, potentially for the best. pic.twitter.com/wiXa7Tr4EL — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 23, 2026