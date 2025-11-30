Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson fantasy football outlook after Chargers' new RB rotation

The Los Angeles Chargers were hoping to get their electric rookie running back in Omarion Hampton back this week. The team opened his 21-day practice window earlier in the week after it was revealed that Hampton actually fractured his ankle in Week 5.

While he returned to practice, Hampton was ultimately ruled out for Week 13's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming out of their bye week and looking for a better output than their last game, the Chargers offense has done well against the rival Raiders.

Kimani Vidal, the Bolts' starting running back in place of Hampton, already has over 100 yards rushing before the start of the fourth quarter. Jaret Patterson, who was signed to the active roster on Saturday, added in some nice runs of his own.

For fantasy purposes, the duo of Vidal and Patterson seem to be working well.

Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson proving to be productive in fantasy football

Vidal was touted as a potential waiver wire addition this past week as Hampton was ruled out. Early into the fourth quarter, the Chargers' 2024 sixth-round pick has 20 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 11 yards. Hasn't done a ton for PPR leagues but every reception counts.

Vidal ripped off a career-long 59 yard touchdown early in the third quarter, proving that the Chargers might've found something.



As for Patterson, he has six carries for 40 yards early into the fourth quarter. He averaged nearly seven yards per carry and had a long rush of 22.

While the Chargers wait for Hampton's return, fantasy football managers seem to be in good hands with Vidal or Patterson in their lineup.

