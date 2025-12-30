Jason Kelce shares bold take on Chargers' decision to rest Justin Herbert

Count Jason Kelce among those who love the decision by the Los Angeles Chargers to rest Justin Herbert during Week 18 ahead of the NFL playoffs.

Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers got the tough decision of the way early this week before they take on the Denver Broncos in the season finale.

Harbaugh and the Chargers, like anyone else who watches the NFL, know just how beat up Herbert is just a few weeks removed from surgery on his non-throwing hand. They also know just how miserable his offensive line continues to be.

The move received widespread praise. Some of the most notable, though, came from a former pro.

Jason Kelce on Jim Harbaugh, Chargers’ big decision

Appearing on ESPN before a Monday night game, Jason Kelce called the decision to sit Herbert a “no-brainer” move.

“You get an opportunity late in the season to get an extra week,” Kelce said. “These byes late in the season make a huge difference."

It’s not just about resting up Herbert, either. Kelce went on to point out that the New England Patriots could be going all-out during next weekend’s slate of games in an effort to improve playoff seeding.

Those Patriots could be the team the Chargers end up playing in the first round of the playoffs. A rested Herbert going against a Patriots team that just went all-out in what was effectively a playoff game would certainly seem to create an advantage.

And at the end of the day, Kelce would know. Like others, he’s seen enough when it comes to Herbert’s wear and tear right now and how it could impact winning games.

"Winning and being healthy, those are our two objectives," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "Guys that we think, the doctors, trainers, myself, the organization, that have the most bruises and need that time the most, we've decided that's the direction we're going."

The Chargers do have playoff seeding at stake in Week 18. But it hinges on other results as much as their own and swings the possible opponents list around the likes of the Jaguars and Steelers, too.

One thing that speaks volumes about this whole thing? There isn’t anybody really pushing back against this decision by the Chargers, which leaves former No. 3 pick Trey Lance starting against the Broncos.

