What is Jim Harbaugh’s Contract and How Hot Could Seat Get With Another Loss?

Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers have full-blown faceplanted to start a hyped season.

Typically, “Chargering” is stumbling late in embarrassing fashion and losing a game. But it’s starting to take a new shape this year, with the Chargers not looking ready to play ball at all while sleepwalking through losses to bad Arizona and Las Vegas clubs.

The result is desperate times for Harbaugh and serious questions about how the Chargers’ front office attacked the offseason.

With the Chargers not meeting their own expectations, let alone what outsiders envisioned when combining Mike McDaniel and Justin Herbert, the topic of Harbaugh’s job security continues to heat up.

Jim Harbaugh’s contract details, hot seat status

Jim Harbaugh | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, there’s nothing official on Jim Harbaugh’s contract with the Chargers.

Back in 2024, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that it was a five-year, $80 million contract as Harbaugh made his exit from Michigan. Speculation has suggested a $16 million per-year number on a deal that runs through 2028.

Really, it doesn’t matter. There are probably levers in there and guarantees and other details that favor Harbaugh. Pulling him out of the free-agent market at all probably meant the Chargers giving up most leverage. An $80 million commitment is an $80 million commitment, most likely.

Here’s where things get interesting: For the old Chargers, this meant they were stuck through 2028.

These aren’t the old Chargers, though.

We can still question how Joe Hortiz assembles a roster, sure. But nobody can say the Chargers won’t spend cash. They went and got Harbaugh. They paid up to get Mike McDaniel. Ownership is generally willing to throw around big dollar signs to make this thing work.

Right now, there’s not enough evidence to say the Chargers would stay tied down with Harbaugh for money reasons if they decided they wanted out. And that's especially the case if, say, Justin Herbert makes it known he’s ready for a change.

If things really go south this year, with some estimates based on the schedule looking at a generous 2-7 mark by November, Herbert could indeed want change. So could Chargers ownership. And despite a colossal flop, Herbert is still a really big lure for all NFL head-coaching candidates if the job becomes available.

Given how bad the Chargers and the upcoming schedule look, Harbaugh hot-seat talk isn’t premature. Something feels off about the team, too, in terms of messaging and motivation when it matters.

Which is to say, if there are no serious signs of life over the next week or two, Chargers fans turning an eye toward what head coaches might be available next offseason (never mind top-10 NFL mock drafts) will only increase.

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