Why All the Pressure is on Mike McDaniel in Chargers vs. Bills

It’s easy to throw out pressure allegations around the Los Angeles Chargers right now.

Justin Herbert has come under fire as a player and leader for the slow start. Jim Harbaugh’s control of his own locker room has been under just as much scrutiny, now that things have collapsed amid an 0-2 start.

Fingers can get pointed at plenty of other players, too. What is the interior offensive line doing? When is Quentin Johnston going to match that first-round hype? Where’s the defense? Why is Joe Hortiz sitting on so much free cap space after a questionable approach to the offseason?

But nobody faces more pressure than offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The crown jewel of the Chargers offense, who was widely expected to help Herbert reach new heights, has simply collapsed into a non-factor.

Worse, McDaniel might not be a non-factor…so far, he might be a detriment.

Mike McDaniel under fire vs. Bills

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hype was palpable. The Chargers exited the Greg Roman era and got a modern mind with McDaniel. He arrived, got his pick of offensive additions in free agency and the draft, then went as far as retooling some of Herbert’s footwork while talking the good talk.

Now the Chargers are 0-2 with losses to Arizona and Las Vegas.

"I don't think it's a secret. Plain and simple, it's below our expectations and below a lot of peoples' expectations as well," McDaniel told reporters this week. "The long and short of it is that we're not standing on business in the least. I've got to find out a lot about the people I'm working with, both coaches and players."

The Chargers can’t afford to fall to 0-3. But McDaniel can’t afford to go into Buffalo and flop, either. On the other sideline is Josh Allen, who has the Bills at 2-0 by way of five touchdowns and no interceptions on a 66.7 completion percentage while taking just four sacks. The Bills ground game averages 5.1 yards per carry. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, not a wideout, leads the Bills in targets (14), catches (12) and receiving yardage (225). And they did this against would-be contenders Houston and Detroit, not bottom-feeders like Arizona and Las Vegas.

There are levels to this. McDaniel is new and attempting an overhaul in the early stages. But it’s apparent the offense looks straight up lost and unprepared, to the point even Joe Alt is making pre-snap mistakes.

McDaniel has a chance to enjoy a statement game in Buffalo. Or, it could be a sign that coaching changes could be on the menu before the season even concludes, never mind suddenly putting a pretty sour mark on any future head-coaching aspirations he might hold.

The Chargers expected to be 2-0 going into Buffalo, which had long been earmarked as the start of a brutal seven-game stretch. They’re 0-2 instead, and much of the blame rests at the feet of McDaniel.

Whether it’s simplifying things, benching players or something else, nobody has more riding on the game against the Bills than McDaniel.

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