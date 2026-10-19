Jim Harbaugh Post-Game Quote Spells Doom for Mike McDaniel Following Chargers Loss

The Los Angeles Chargers dropped to 0-6 after losing a clunker to the Kansas City Chiefs. The battle in Kansas City was clearly the Chargers final stand of the 2026 season but their injury-ravaged and ineffective offense could not put anything together and scored only six points.

The offense has been the Chargers' Achilles heel this season. Their defense has performed well and kept games close and have provided opportunities to the offense to attempt to mount a comeback.

Franchise quarterback Justin Hebert has not looked like himself. He has been making shocking mistakes, looked unsure of footwork and saw a massive spike in turnover-worthy plays compared to his career average.

The offense has been bad. The offense has been the worst in the NFL. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel was the most sought-after offensive mind in the past offseason and the excitement surrounding the pairing of he and Justin Herbert permeated throughout the media all offseason. It has been an absolute failure and the clock has been ticking on McDaniel needing to find an answer.

Following the Chargers loss, head coach Jim Harbaugh was asked by a reporter at the post-game press conference if Mike McDaniel would still be calling plays going forward and for the first time, the possibility of change was firmly acknowledged when Harbaugh responded with "We're going to look at everything."

Seeing the frustration that this just isn't working is a new turn for Harbaugh.



"We have to look at everything guys," Harbaugh says, "Especially offensively, we aren't scoring enough points."



Regarding McDaniel still calling plays:

"We're gonna look at everything." 👀 pic.twitter.com/CYgEbU75Ft — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 19, 2026

The Chargers offense isn't just bad, they look lost. Procedural penalties have plagued the players from every position group from receivers not knowing motions or linemen committing false starts. The chaos has likely lead to most of the injuries along the offensive line from simply falling over and into each other.

To put into perspective how bad the Chargers offense has been in 2026, Shawn Syed of Sumer Sports ran the numbers from the past decade and the Chargers have the sixth-worst offense on an EPA basis.

The Chargers offense has -98 Total EPA through 6 weeks



That is the 6th lowest for any team through 6 weeks since 2016, per @SumerSports — Shawn Syed (@SyedSchemes) October 19, 2026

To continue the conversation on offensive EPA, the Chargers, fighting for their season against the Kansas City Chiefs, gave their worst offensive performance of the season and have landed at the bottom of multiple offensive categories. Sheil Kapadia of the Ringer, posted on X to highlight how bad today's offensive performance and described it as hitting rock bottom.

Today had to be rock bottom for the Chargers (I think).



Their worst offensive performance of the season, based on EPA per drive.



Their offense ranks 32nd overall.



It's their worst offense through 6 weeks this century. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) October 19, 2026

Jim Harbaugh mentioned that the Chargers are not scoring enough points. The Chargers have currently scored the third least amount of points in the NFL, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans. The joining of McDaniel, Harbaugh and Herbert was once the most excited development and hire of the offseason around the NFL, it may be nearing it's end six weeks into their first season together.