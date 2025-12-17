Joe Hortiz’s drafting setting Chargers up for AFC West dominance

While the Kansas City Chiefs flounder and start the long road back from a Patrick Mahomes injury, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers have eyes on a deep playoff run.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz deserves a big chunk of the credit.

Hortiz has drawn the ire of the Chargers fanbase at times, usually when it comes to being stingy with cap space or outright ignoring obvious needs (see: team captain center Bradley Bozeman).

But one thing Hortiz has done well after coming over from Baltimore?

Nail drafts.

Seriously, look at the handy roundup from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah:

The last 2 drafts for the Chargers. Starters everywhere. pic.twitter.com/HexHdmlpmR — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) December 16, 2025

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh won't win over Chiefs fans with Tony Jefferson ejection comment

Where to even start on a list like that? We could argue about the value of drafting a Round 1 running back like Omarion Hampton, sure.

But when the remaining rounds are hitting needs so well? That becomes nitpicking in a hurry.

Last year, Hortiz and the front office found starting-caliber cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart in the fifth round. Fourth-rounder Justin Eboigbe has big upside. They had the no-brainer with Joe Alt at No. 5, then ripped off the New England Patriots to move up and land Ladd McConkey.

RELATED: Chiefs fans cry foul after loss and accuse Chargers of being dirty

This year? Tre Harris is an obvious long-term contributor. Jamaree Caldwell is already having an impact. Fifth-round wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith just caught a big score in Kansas City and has upside. First-round tight end Oronde Gadsden is already smashing team records and sixth-round safety RJ Mickens is already starting.

Oronde Gadsden II now holds the records for most receptions (43) and yards (602) by a Chargers rookie tight end in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/cr4GvJEo67 — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) December 15, 2025

Is there some benefit of Jim Harbaugh’s extensive college recruiting playing out here? Maybe. But it’s no coincidence that Hortiz came over from Baltimore, where the drafting has been similarly stellar for a long time.

Even if the conversion of hits suffers a regression in the 2026 draft, the Chargers are squeaking so much value out of so many picks that the depth is impressive. It positions them very well to have a long run near the top of the AFC West, to say the least.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers open as shocking Week 16 underdogs against lame-duck Cowboys

Derwin James knew Travis Kelce's route on the INT that ended the Chiefs

Jim Harbaugh offers message to Patrick Mahomes following injury

Chiefs drama overshadowed serious Chargers rookie breakouts