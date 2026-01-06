Justin Herbert could drag Chargers to a historic feat in playoffs

How tall is the task in front of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert this postseason?

One of the toughest of all time, at least in one key area.

Herbert will bring one of the worst NFL playoff offensive lines ever to the postseason this year. That’s according to the metrics at Pro Football Focus.

As fans well know, this isn’t some gross malpractice by the Chargers, but more bad luck. Star offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt were lost for the season due to injuries. The team’s one big splash, guard Mekhi Becton, has been a free-agent bust.

Arguably, the real malpractice occurred at center, where the Chargers continued to roll with Bradley Bozeman. He’s struggled, but former first-rounder Zion Johnson at guard next to him has quietly turned in a quality season.

Playoff offenses ranks in team PFF pass blocking and run blocking grade pic.twitter.com/8HMCXN4jud — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) January 5, 2026

The Chargers head for the playoff game against the New England Patriots on Sunday hoping that Jamaree Salyer can get back from an injury and play well at left tackle. He’s been a revelation there after fans clamored for it, only for the team to seemingly drag its feet on the idea.

On paper, the starting offensive line in Foxboro could look something like this for the wild-card round:

LT: Jamaree Salyer

LG: Zion Johnson

C: Bradley Bozeman

RG: Mekhi Becton

RT: Trey Pipkins

But again, that's if things go to plan. Austin Deculus is there as an option for a tackle spot and trade acquisition Trevor Penning has done both inside and out.

Brutal, though to his credit, Herbert has had a stellar season despite being hit nearly 130 times and undergoing surgery on his non-throwing hand due to a fracture.

Before resting in Week 18, Herbert completed 66.4 percent of his passes with 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. His legs have been a bigger part of his game than ever and some MVP-like play in spurts has truly put the Chargers on his back.

Herbert will need to be exceptional again in elimination games for the Chargers to stand a chance. Fitting, really, considering the narratives he could overcome about his elite status and playoff performances by not bowing out in Round 1 of the postseason yet again.

