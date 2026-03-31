Keeping Justin Herbert Out of Harm's Way Remains Chargers' Top Priority

Jeffri Chadiha of NFL.com came up with his Top 10 questions surrounding the National Football League now that free agency has slowed down, and the NFL draft is just over three weeks away.

The Los Angeles Chargers are two-for-two when it comes to 11-6 win-loss records and playoff appearances under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately, the team is 0-2 in those postseason games since 2024—humbled by the Texans and Patriots, respectively, by a combined 48-15 score.

Chargers’ QB Justin Herbert took a beating in 2025

This past season, the Bolts’ offensive line was a major issue due to injuries to both of their starting tackles, and shaky play at the interior spots. One of the results was the fact that quarterback Justin Herbert was sacked a combined 60 times in 17 total outings—six of those in the ugly 16-3 playoff loss to the Patriots at Foxborough.

Hence, Chadiha asked if the organization is doing it due diligence to make life easier for its two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller?

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Joe Alt (76) is carted off after an injury during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback deserved plenty of credit for the beating he endured while leading this team to the playoffs for a second consecutive season,” explained Chadiha. “He was sacked 54 times, which ranked second in the NFL. Most of those protection issues were the direct result of season-ending injuries to offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt.”

The Bolts’ offensive line is currently under construction

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“The problem for Los Angeles,” added Chadiha, “is that more problems hit the offensive line once the offseason ensued. General manager Joe Hortiz was able to address the retirement of center Bradley Bozeman by signing free agent Tyler Biadasz. Hortiz also signed former Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange to replace Mekhi Becton, who was released after a disappointing 2025 season. The Chargers still need to find a new left guard to replace Zion Johnson—who signed with Cleveland in free agency—but it's looking increasingly more like the draft might be where that happens.”

Chargers closed out this past season on a low note

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh high fives Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott (16) during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Yes, 2025 began with three straight victories, wins over each of their three division rivals. However, when you throw in the 13-point playoff setback to the Patriots, Harbaugh’s club was a mediocre 8-7 in its last 15 outings, and closed the season with three straight losses. The next few months loom as very important for the club.

“The Chargers obviously can't afford to take a step back,” said Chadiha, “given how competitive the AFC West has become. Head coach Jim Harbaugh hired former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel to be his offensive coordinator because McDaniel has proven to be creative with his run game schemes.

"But right now, said Chadiha, "the Chargers remain a work in progress, which isn't surprising, given that Hortiz isn't high on investing in free agency. There are more moves to be made with this franchise before we have a better sense of how safe Herbert will be this fall.”