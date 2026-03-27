Chargers Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

The offensive line is the largest position group on any team's roster, with it being one of the most important positions on the entire field. However, the lack of flashy plays seen on live television has it as one of the non-widely-discussed positions on a football field.

However, for the Los Angeles Chargers and their fans, it seems to be the biggest talking point of the team, year in and year out. Whether it was head coach Jim Harbaugh discussing his love for the offensive line by calling them "the tip of the spear" or Chargers fans screaming at their television every Sunday after seeing another Justin Herbert sack, the offensive line has been much discussed in Los Angeles.

With free agency going from an all-out sprint to a light walk, the Chargers are still being discussed for the lack of movement regarding their offensive line. Last season, injuries to star talents Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt hampered this team. That, coupled with arguably the worst starting interior trio in the league, Herbert was getting killed week in and week out.

Going into free agency, the Chargers started by seeing the retirement of Center Bradley Bozeman and the cutting of guard Mekhi Becton. They also allowed for former first-round pick, Zion Johnson, to walk to the Cleveland Browns in free agency. This meant all three spots needed to be replaced.

This was the perfect opportunity to build from the ground up and finally have the offensive line be set and become a positive talking point, not one where fans are constantly begging for improvement on. The Bolts signed Tyler Biadasz, the former Washington Commanders center. He is an immediate improvement at the position, with status as a top-10 level player.

General manager Joe Hortiz continued the offensive line signings by bringing in Miami Dolphins starting guard Cole Strange to a $13 million contract. A contract that many viewed as an overpay, considering he is a below-average starter. With the money given, he is slated to start for the Bolts in 2026.

That leaves a major hole at the other guard spot, with re-signee Trevor Penning currently slated to start at the position. All of this is to say, the 2026 NFL Draft has the Chargers signaling to every other team that they are looking to upgrade at that position.

Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Prospects To Help Fill Their Guard Need

Emmanuel Pregnon | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Penning as the slated starter, the Bolts will have to look into guard prospects that can fill their needs and help continue to reshape this Chargers offensive line. Protecting your star quarterback should be priority number one.

Fellow Chargers on SI writer Thomas Martinez has a great handle on the NFL draft cycle. Below are prospects he believes to be fits for the Chargers' offensive line.

Emmanuel Pregnon, Guard, Oregon - Martinez describes Pregnon as: "a day one starting caliber guard who has been training alongside Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater and new center Tyler Biadasz in Texas. He is well-rounded and more than capable of stepping into a wide zone offense should the Chargers call his name."

Kage Casey, Offensive Tackle/Guard, Boise St - In a recent 7-round mock draft, Martinez has the Bolts taking Casey in the third round, details Casey as: "[he is] widely projected to move inside to guard in the NFL. He is a strong pass protector with the anchor to handle interior defensive linemen and the power they bring to the table. As a run blocker he excels on initial contact and will stick with blocks creating additional opportunities for runners to find an extra seam."

Overall, there will be options available for the Chargers in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, even with every other team knowing that the Bolts will be eyeing an upgrade at their guard position, due to their lack of aggressiveness in free agent lineman pickups. Will this be the year where the Chargers finally complete their offensive line? Or will it be more of the same?

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