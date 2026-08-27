Keaton Mitchell Injury Randomly Adds to Chargers Final Roster Drama

As if things couldn’t be complicated enough going into final cuts for the Los Angeles Chargers, there is now a small Keaton Mitchell injury to track.

With the Chargers flying at final roster decisions and the final preseason game, Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel revealed that Mitchell had suffered a "mild setback" recently.

That description, funnily enough, was an off-hand comment while McDaniel overall talked about how much he likes the depth of the Chargers running back room.

“But realistically, it's as comfortable as I've ever been in terms of depth because you have guys that, if called upon, can go and start and take 20 carries for you if you need to,” McDaniel told reporters. “So that's where I feel like we're at with our group, with young guys trying to press into the equation, but overall, I think we have starter capability not just with the starter, but with two and three as well.”

Mitchell hasn’t practiced since, though, which could be out of precaution or something else this close to the regular season.

And it’s enough of a late curveball near final cuts to raise some eyebrows.

Keaton Mitchell updates for Chargers remain mysterious

Keaton Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers, after all, had some tough calls to make at running back.

For McDaniel, the depth chart has a heavy top three:

Omarion Hampton

Keaton Mitchell

Kimani Vidal

It’s true that there are some plug-and-play things going on here. Vidal proved himself as a three-down back last year when needed.

Mitchell, too, has a pretty concerning injury history after starting his pro career in 2023 on injured reserve long before the serious knee injury in 2024, among other things.

So, the question becomes just how many running backs the Chargers can afford to keep now that Mitchell is dealing with something before the season. They have preseason standout Amar Johnson back there, as well as Jaret Patterson.

And if the Chargers keep four or more to account for this new “mild” wrinkle, it could mean losing a player or two at a different, needy position.

Chargers fans, of course, still remember the stumble that was losing popular undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders, never mind the early Najee Harris and Hampton injuries. The team probably does, too.

Given all the above, there’s no easy answer, and the injury updates, no matter how small, will be something to watch very closely in the coming days.

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