3 Takeaways and 1 Question From Chargers’ Latest Depth Chart

The Los Angeles Chargers face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Thursday.

Ahead of that affair, which comes on the heels of a joint practice between the two franchises, the Chargers issued another depth chart.

As always, depth charts are a little archaic these days, yet necessary. Here, the Chargers list themselves as “21 personnel” on offense, meaning a running back, fullback, tight end and two wideouts. Defensively, they list as a 3-4.

While it’s grain-of-salt stuff, there are some notables worth zooming in on from the latest release.

Chargers depth chart takeaways and questions

No clues on Trey Lance vs. DJ Uiagalelei

Unlike other teams, the Chargers are very careful to throw an and between the backups, which prevents some speculation about who actually ranks where.

But Trey Lance needs a boost.

Lance struggled in the preseason opener while Justin Herbert was one of the starters who didn’t play. DJ Uiagalelei, on the other hand, went in and threw an easy score while smoothly operating the offense.

Not a big ordeal, considering there are two preseason games left. But with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in town, there is wiggle room for Uiagalelei to adapt better and steal what is sure to be one of only two final roster quarterback spots.

For now, though, the Chargers aren’t offering any hints.

Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal battle sets tone

Keaton Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Omarion Hampton is the lead running back for the Chargers, no doubt.

Behind him is a little more complicated.

Given Amar Johnson’s fantastic summer so far, it was worth wondering if he would crack the top three on the depth chart. For now, though, the Chargers have Hampton first, then Keaton Mitchell OR Kimani Vidal as the primary backup.

Mitchell is the new arrival who came over in free agency and is very obviously a McDaniel pick. Vidal was a mini-breakout last year though as a three-down player when the team needed him, so it makes sense that he’s still in the mix.

There’s time for Johnson to crack the top three. If nothing else, it feels like the top four or five seem obvious at this point.

Jake Slaughter, still a backup

It felt like rookie Jake Slaughter was finally getting a firm grip on the starting left guard job.

Nobody told the depth chart, though.

Slaughter is the first backup listed at left guard on the latest release. The starting spot says this: “Kayode Awosika (LG) OR Branson Taylor (LG) OR Jake Slaughter (LG).”

Slaughter has received work at center and guard in camp and during preseason action.

Now, he’s the starting center, at least for now, in the wake of Tyler Biadasz’s serious injury.

Awosika, a free-agent arrival, was the surprise leader when camp started. Taylor, on the practice squad last year, has surged perhaps more than anyone else in camp.

Onlookers will have a better idea of where things stand after the preseason game.

One question: What’s the deal at tight end?

First, what the Chargers depth chart says about starting tight end: “Charlie Kolar OR Oronde Gadsden OR David Njoku.”

One would think that after appearing to be an ascending star as a rookie last year that Gadsden would be the pretty unquestioned clubhouse leader here. But free-agent arrivals like Kolar and Njoku are right in the mix.

Historically, Kolar has very much been more of a blocker than a receiver, but the Chargers seemingly hope to change that under McDaniel. Njoku is coming off some down seasons, but he’s linking up with a mind like McDaniel and, frankly, it’s hard to judge him too much for struggles in a place like Cleveland.

Given the veteran status of the two guys mentioned and the desire to protect Gadsden, the second preseason game probably won’t reveal much, either. It’s a good problem to have, but somebody will have to take over the spot eventually…right?

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