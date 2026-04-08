Khalil Mack Meets With Big-Name Chargers Draft Target

The Los Angeles Chargers are just weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft. Sitting at No.22 overall for the second consecutive year, the Chargers need to ensure they add an impact player immediately.

Not only that, but the Chargers need to hit on the majority of their picks. The Bolts only have five selections in the upcoming draft, three of those being within the top 100. They need to make their picks count, as there are still plenty of holes to fill heading into the deep portion of the offseason. Since they're sitting with a late first-round pick, the Chargers have the luxury of going best player available.

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Now is the time to host players on top-30 visits ahead of the draft. The Chargers had a potential late first-round/early second-round prospect in for a visit on Tuesday, who actually was able to meet with Khalil Mack.

Khalil Mack greets Gabe Jacas on Top 30 visit with Chargers

Gabe Jacas | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Mack is back for another season with the Chargers, as he agreed to another one-year deal worth $18 million. Interestingly enough, this will be Mack's fifth season in LA, the longest amount of time he's spent with one team. He was able to meet with Gabe Jacas, the former Illinois pass rusher hoping to hear his name called in a few weeks.

Gabe Jacas snapped a pic with Khalil Mack on his visit with the #Chargers



Jacas would make a great understudy to Mack! pic.twitter.com/afzhHNBMdl — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 7, 2026

Talk about production, as Jacas is coming off of an 11 sack, 13.5 tackle for loss season with Illinois in 2025. The year prior, he amassed 13 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. Four seasons in total at Illinois, Jacas compiled 27 sacks and 35.5 tackles for a loss.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report had this to say regarding Jacas: "Gabe Jacas is a highly productive college pass-rusher whose combination of size (6'4", 260 pounds) and athleticism will help him translate to the NFL. He wins primarily by turning speed to power and has the movement skills to beat offensive tackles across their faces as an inside counter."

Holder compared Jacas to Jonathan Greenard, but had a comparable grade to Tuli Tuipulotu of the Chargers.

Jacas would be a solid addition in the second round for the Bolts.