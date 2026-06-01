Chargers Roster Spotlights: Nick Barrett, an Overlooked Rookie to Watch

Nick Barrett, born on July 28, 2003, became a force at Eastern Wayne High School in Goldsboro, North Carolina. As a junior, he totaled 15 sacks, giving more than enough recruiting hype to his name. This was necessary as his senior year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That strong junior season had him as a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, with offers from South Carolina, Duke, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee. Barrett chose to stay local and take his talents to South Carolina.

Barrett's college story is a testament to loyalty paying off, something that is extremely uncommon to behold in the era of NIL. Barrett's first four seasons at South Carolina were spent riding the bench, getting rotational playing time when called upon.

Finally, in 2025, his fifth season with the program, Barrett's hard work began paying off. He became a starter for the program, posting strong statistics on a defensive line that possessed a future likely top ten NFL Draft selection, Dylan Stewart.

This strong 2025 season allowed the Los Angeles Chargers to take a chance on the loyal defensive lineman, taking him in the fifth round (pick 145) of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chargers Nick Barrett, IDL South Carolina

Now with the Chargers, Barrett has received some hype from the fanbase and media alike. Chargers Weekly Podcast host Matt "Money" Smith has been extremely open about his excitement for the day 3 draft pick, with constant praise seen on recent episodes.

Beyond what Smith believes, fans have also pointed out the game film against Chase Bisontis, the guard drafted by the Arizona Cardinals early in the second round. This was a game where Bistontis had his hands full with Barrett, having one of the worst games of his season, posting two pressures, 2 QB hurries and a penalty.

With the Chargers, the hope is for early playing time, avoiding what former college teammate Kyle Kennard did with his rookie season in 2025. If Barrett continues to leave a strong impression with the Bolts, they will have no choice but to give him snaps in 2026.

2025 Season Stats

12 Games

42 Tackles

6 Tackles for Loss

2 Sacks

1 Pass Deflection

Measurables

Contract Status

"Nick Barrett signed a 4 year, $4,923,120 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $543,120 signing bonus, $543,120 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,230,780. In 2026, Barrett will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $543,120, while carrying a cap hit of $1,020,780 and a dead cap value of $543,120." - Spotrac

Nick Barrett's 2026 Season Outlook

The South Carolina product's outlook for the 2026 NFL season is hopeful if he earns the role that was envisioned for him when drafted. The Chargers have lost Da'Shawn Hand and Otito Ogbonnia in free agency and are desperately looking for another defender to step up and give them a pass rush.

Teammate Justin Eboigbe is expected to take a handful of those snaps, but if Barrett can supplement and create even more depth for the defensive line, this will make this Chargers team just that more dangerous. The opportunity is there; it is up to Barrett and the coaching staff to let the rookie run with it.

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