The Los Angeles Chargers will have their hands full when they take on the New England Patriots in Week 12.

With several important players dealing with injuries and Justin Herbert unavailable, fantasy managers will need to be careful when deciding which Chargers players deserve a spot in their starting lineups.

Here are three players fantasy managers should consider starting and three who are better left on the bench.

Starts

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Omarion Hampton, RB

Omarion Hampton is the strongest Chargers fantasy option heading into Sunday’s matchup. With Herbert unavailable, the Bolts could depend more heavily on its running game to keep the offense moving.

Hampton has an opportunity to receive a significant workload, giving him a solid path toward fantasy production.

2. Ladd McConkey, WR

Ladd McConkey is another Chargers player worth starting against New England. His ability to get open and create opportunities underneath makes him an important part of the passing game.

McConkey could benefit from shorter, quicker throws that allow the offense to move the chains. The Patriots have struggled against wide receivers this season, creating an opportunity for McConkey to put together a productive performance.

He remains a worthwhile starting option in PPR formats.

3. Tre’ Harris, WR

Tre’ Harris deserves attention as a potential fantasy sleeper this week.

With the Chargers dealing with quarterback uncertainty, his role in the receiving rotation could become particularly important.

Harris has an opportunity to take advantage of a Patriots secondary that has allowed plenty of fantasy production to opposing wide receivers.

Sits

Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. DJ Uiagalelei, QB

DJ Uiagalelei is expected to take over at quarterback with Herbert unavailable, but that does not automatically make him a trustworthy fantasy starter.

Stepping into the starting role against New England creates a difficult assignment, especially with limited room for mistakes. While he could have opportunities to make plays with his arm and legs, his overall fantasy floor remains uncertain. Fantasy managers should look for a more dependable quarterback option rather than taking a chance on Uiagalelei.

2. Kimani Vidal, RB

Kimani Vidal is a player fantasy managers should consider keeping on the bench.

Although he could receive opportunities in the Chargers’ backfield, Hampton is the primary running back and is expected to handle the more valuable workload. That makes Vidal difficult to trust as a weekly fantasy starter. Unless injuries or unexpected changes increase his opportunities, his potential production is limited.

3. Quentin Johnston, WR

Quentin Johnston is another Chargers player who comes with considerable fantasy risk this week. Despite being a starting receiver, his production could be difficult to predict with a backup quarterback leading the offense. Johnston has the athletic ability to make explosive plays, but relying on big plays alone can create an inconsistent fantasy outcome.

It now shapes up as Chargers QB DJ Uiagalelei vs . Patriots QB Tommy DeVito. https://t.co/9W62NsqhyH pic.twitter.com/EEIS768Fss — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026