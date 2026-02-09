Los Angeles Chargers’ Controversial Coaching Hire Sparks Debates

The Los Angeles Chargers bringing on former NFL head coach Adam Gase wasn’t exactly a secret.

Reports about Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel spurring Gase’s return to coaching popped up before the Super Bowl.

Now, the move is officially a go.

Gase, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, joins Harbaugh’s Chargers as an assistant coach under McDaniel, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.

Yet another former head coach under Harbaugh for the Chargers in the wake of the firing of Greg Roman, Gase has actually been out of coaching at the NFL level completely since 2020. Before that, he was an offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.

Unlike McDaniel, Gase is controversial for his spotlight in the struggles of his past two franchises while he was lead man.

RELATED: The Ultimate Position-by-Position Guide for Chargers Fans for the 2026 NFL Draft

Chargers’ Adam Gase hire reactions

As a pretty controversial figure only just making his way back to the NFL level, Chargers fans and onlookers were skeptical in the aftermath of the news to start the week.

Some wondered how Gase would impact Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

It’s a fair concern, given what Chargers fans have seen over the years. McDaniel is an industry leader in terms of innovation, but it’s hard to keep count of just how many coordinators Herbert has gone through at this point.

RELATED: How the Chargers' 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later

Regardless, the Chargers have a nice setup around Herbert with tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt coming back healthy next year. The Chargers have a first-rounder invested in running back Omarion Hampton and wideout Quentin Johnston, plus second-rounders in wideouts Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris. Mid-rounder Oronde Gadsden has been a breakout and Keenan Allen could always come back in free agency.

Hence, some positive lines of thought in there, too, about the Gase hire.

A look at some of the most notable reactions:

He’s the reason why Darnolds story is so incredible…because Gase damn near destroyed this man’s career. He had to build it back brick by brick despite Gase. — MadGood Knicks Show™ (@MadGoodKS) February 9, 2026

I think it is okay to think critically about why the hell the Chargers would hire a guy who hasn't been in the league in five years and has never worked with anybody on the staff other than the QB coach https://t.co/oy6J0ntr7m pic.twitter.com/kiH0UDvePa — alex katson 🇯🇵 (@alexkatson) February 9, 2026

Providing the cope for Chargers Twitter:



-Vance Joseph worked under Gase

-Gase occasionally visited the Broncos' facility during the offseason in 2023 & 2025

-Gase’s father-in-law, Joe Vitt, is a defensive assistant for DEN



Harbaugh thought outside the box to get an advantage! https://t.co/qFCr5nRGuE — Tyler Weiss (@TylerMWeiss_) February 9, 2026

His best work was literally just not getting in Peyton’s way. Cutler and Darnold both looked worse under him. Herbert better hope this is just a consultant role and not actual influence. — MoneyDLuffy (@kvng_chi) February 9, 2026

McDaniel and Gase at Chargers HQ reminiscing about how much money Ross paid them to bring Miami 0 playoff wins pic.twitter.com/0G9Ib435iQ — ABDY (@Abdysphere) February 9, 2026

I know he won't be the playcaller, but hiring Adam Gase for any role in the colossal 2026 is crazy https://t.co/OKWVd2MnjG — Matt (@double_deck3) February 9, 2026

Justin Herbert... Damn. Feel sorry for him — The_Face_Less (@Nhlanhla_Legend) February 9, 2026

Chargers Twitter also has something to complain about. The fanbase literally begged and pleaded for a modern OC and the organization landed Mike McDaniel! If this is who he wants to hire, so be it. Not like Gase is in charge. https://t.co/D6H6OCZWgg — Charlie (@cmsinclar) February 9, 2026

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Suffer Even More Coaching Staff Losses to Ravens, Cowboys

Chargers Could Hire Surprising Former Head Coach for Mike McDaniel, Justin Herbert

Christian McCaffrey’s Brother Apparently Headed to Chargers for Key Role

Chargers Free Agent Targets to Note from Seahawks, Patriots in Super Bowl LX