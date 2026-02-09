Los Angeles Chargers’ Controversial Coaching Hire Sparks Debates
The Los Angeles Chargers bringing on former NFL head coach Adam Gase wasn’t exactly a secret.
Reports about Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel spurring Gase’s return to coaching popped up before the Super Bowl.
Now, the move is officially a go.
Gase, the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets, joins Harbaugh’s Chargers as an assistant coach under McDaniel, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim.
Yet another former head coach under Harbaugh for the Chargers in the wake of the firing of Greg Roman, Gase has actually been out of coaching at the NFL level completely since 2020. Before that, he was an offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos.
Unlike McDaniel, Gase is controversial for his spotlight in the struggles of his past two franchises while he was lead man.
Chargers’ Adam Gase hire reactions
As a pretty controversial figure only just making his way back to the NFL level, Chargers fans and onlookers were skeptical in the aftermath of the news to start the week.
Some wondered how Gase would impact Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.
It’s a fair concern, given what Chargers fans have seen over the years. McDaniel is an industry leader in terms of innovation, but it’s hard to keep count of just how many coordinators Herbert has gone through at this point.
Regardless, the Chargers have a nice setup around Herbert with tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt coming back healthy next year. The Chargers have a first-rounder invested in running back Omarion Hampton and wideout Quentin Johnston, plus second-rounders in wideouts Ladd McConkey and Tre Harris. Mid-rounder Oronde Gadsden has been a breakout and Keenan Allen could always come back in free agency.
Hence, some positive lines of thought in there, too, about the Gase hire.
A look at some of the most notable reactions:
