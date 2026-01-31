Chargers' Scapegoat Greg Roman Lands Surprising Interview With NFL Team

One team's trash is another team's treasure?

After another offensive flameout in another painful playoff loss, the Los Angeles Chargers couldn't wait to run Greg Roman out of town. He was fired by head coach Jim Harbaugh not as a scapegoat, but more as the reason.

In the wake of letting him go, the Chargers hit a home run by hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Several players, meanwhile, hinted that Roman's simplistic and conservative game plans prevented the offense from reaching its potential. Yes there were injuries to key starters along the offensive line and even with star rookie running back Omarion Hampton. But there's no explaining away the offensive funk.

MORE: 3 Chargers Make ESPN's List of Top 50 NFL Free Agents

Quarterback Justin Hebert and his Bolts' offense were embarrassingly inept in the playoff loss at New England. It was one of the worst offensive performances in franchise playoff history. The Chargers have played 33 postseason games and this was only the fourth time they've been held without a touchdown joining 1961 (10-3 to the Houston Oilers), 1965 (23-0 to the Buffalo Bills) and 1992 (31-0 to the Miami Dolphins).

In two playoff games the last two seasons, Herbert and the offense have managed just one touchdown and 15 points. They have lost the games by a combined 33 points. The Chargers' loss to the Patriots was Roman's seventh playoff game since reaching the Super Bowl with the 49ers. The point totals in those games: 23, 13, 17, 17, 12, 12, 3. That's an average of less than 14 points per game, which in today's NFL isn't nearly good enough.

So, right on brand, guess who the New York Jets interviewed for their offensive coordinator opening this week? Sure enough, Greg Roman.

MORE: 'Treadmill' Chargers locked into familiar pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The Jets conducted virtual interviews with five candidates: Roman, Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich and Lunda Wells.

Altogether now ... good. riddance.

Greg Roman | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Five Things to Know About Chargers' New Offensive Line Coach Butch Barry

Former Chargers Draft Pick Says Adding Tyreek Hill Would be 'No Brainer'

Chargers’ 1st-Round Bust is Suddenly Top-50 Free Agent LA Needs Back

Mel Kiper’s 2026 Mock Draft has Chargers Making Sensible Addition to Defense