Chargers Free Agent Targets to Note from Seahawks, Patriots in Super Bowl LX

The Los Angeles Chargers quickly established a contender during the first two years of the Jim Harbaugh experience through some savvy additions in free agency.

Granted, other things went into it. But the strong marriage of player personnel decisions by general manager Joe Hortiz meshing well with coaches like Jesse Minter led to breakouts.

Think, Poona Ford. Or Teair Tart. Or Tony Jefferson.

There were some misses, too, sure. Mekhi Becton flopped. But the point stands: The Chargers find guys who fit their system and do so without nuking their cap space.

So, with the Super Bowl between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots set, here’s a look at free agents from both teams who might fit the Chargers.

Chargers free agency targets from Seahawks, Patriots

Patriots EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

Versatile players who can line up all over the formation and rush the passer? Yes, please. Chaisson is a former first-round pick who just put up 7.5 sacks. The Chargers have Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack heading for free agency and a need to stay consistent with coordinator Jesse Minter gone.

Patriots EDGE, K’Lavon Chaisson, will go down as one of the best Free Agent signings of the 2025 offseason.



– Deal: 1-year, $3 Million



Regular Season:

• 54 Pressures (23rd in NFL)

• 7.5 Sacks (29th in NFL)



Postseason:

• 18 Pressures (2nd in NFL)

• 3.0 Sacks (2nd in NFL) pic.twitter.com/p5X8B6b2By — Daniel Rotman (@daniel_rotman15) February 5, 2026

Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

Woolen broke out as a rookie a few years ago but has been just a guy since. Which is fine for the Chargers: Adding a 6’4” cornerback who fits the scheme might be the sort of value they once again find to keep things going well.

Patriots OT Vederian Lowe

The Patriots drafted tackle high, in part, because of Lowe’s struggles. But he’s been quality in spot duty since. Going into his age-27 season, Lowe could make for nice depth, especially with someone like Trey Pipkins heading to free agency.

Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed

Maybe dreaming a little bit here because the Chargers are pretty well-stocked at wideout already. But it’s hard not to like what Shaheed might be able to do with Justin Herbert and Mike McDaniel. He’s probably too costly, but the elite special teams returns and fit in the new type of offense the Chargers will likely run would be fun.

Rashid Shaheed in the playoffs:



— 95-yard kickoff return TD

— 30-yard rush

— 51-yard reception



Big-play weapon with just seven touches. pic.twitter.com/LllVYuA8sI — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 7, 2026

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

One could argue the Chargers have too much invested in running back already. But they went out and surprised with the first-round pick of Omarion Hampton last year. The Najee Harris signing didn’t work. Kimani Vidal is a solid rotational piece, but it’s pretty hard to not wonder about a Walker-Hampton rotation, especially considering Walker’s 286 tackles avoided ranks second in the NFL since 2022. The Chargers certainly have the money for a luxury move.

