Mike McDaniel’s Arrival Could Lead to Surprising Chargers Trade Candidate

The Los Angeles Chargers will undergo some shifts on the offensive side of the ball this offseason after the arrival of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

Some of that has already occurred on McDaniel’s coaching staff. He’s lost some names who've been around the Chargers for a while. And he's also apparently set to meet with a pretty controversial name as a replacement.

But it’s going to unfold on the depth chart, too, which could mean free agency departures and perhaps even a trade or two.

In fact, one former first-round pick now looks like he could be a major Chargers trade candidate.

RELATED: The Ultimate Position-by-Position Guide for Chargers Fans for the 2026 NFL Draft

Mike McDaniel’s impact on Quentin Johnston’s trade status?

On paper, McDaniel has to like what he sees when it comes to the Chargers depth chart, specifically at wideout.

The draft slottings sort of say it all:

Derius Davis (4th rounder)

Tre Harris (2nd rounder)

Quentin Johnston (1st rounder)

KeAndre Lambert-Smith (5th rounder)

Ladd McConkey (2nd rounder)

Keenan Allen (3rd rounder)

Realistically, Ladd McConkey is basically a first-rounder in production, as is Keenan Allen. Assuming Allen is back as a free agent again, it’s a stacked depth chart for Justin Herbert in McDaniel’s offense.

But there’s also the matter of schematic fit.

And that could be a problem for Quentin Johnston.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Johnston has flirted with “bust” status since arriving in the NFL. He’s scored eight touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, but still appears to have a limited route tree and continues to have drop issues. He just caught 51 of 85 targets.

RELATED: How the Chargers' 2025 Free Agency Class Has Aged One Year Later

At this point, Johnston’s fit might be best in the slot as a pro, given his route tree. But McConkey was just held back last year while only totaling 789 yards and six scores. Allen played a part in this, too, while totaling 777 yards and four scores.

The Chargers have a bit of a slot logjam as it is. Tack on the fact McDaniel will want to possibly bring in some of his own guys to fit his scheme, too. That could be a cheap addition in free agency, or at least one draft pick, never mind what he seems from sophomores Harris and Lambert-Smith.

Not helping Johnston’s case is the fact that his fifth-year option could be picked up by another team at a pretty affordable clip. For other teams, there will still be the allure that a change of scenery could help him match draft status.

So, while it perhaps feels unlikely, the Chargers might just have a pretty valuable trade candidate they would consider moving soon.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Suffer Even More Coaching Staff Losses to Ravens, Cowboys

Chargers Could Hire Surprising Former Head Coach for Mike McDaniel, Justin Herbert

Christian McCaffrey’s Brother Apparently Headed to Chargers for Key Role

Chargers Free Agent Targets to Note from Seahawks, Patriots in Super Bowl LX