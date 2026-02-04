Chargers Listed as Trade Destination for Underrated Bears WR

Now that the Los Angeles Chargers have a new offensive coordinator in Mike McDaniel, they'll need to add players to fit the scheme. It could come with making tough decisions, such as not re-signing franchise legend Keenan Allen. Allen, while productive at his age in 2025, isn't a lock to be back next season.

The Chargers' skill positions were relatively underwhelming this past season, as they failed to have a 1,000-yard rusher or receiver. Ladd McConkey, who had 1,149 yards as a rookie, couldn't even crack the 800-yard mark in his sophomore year.

It begs the question: should the Chargers make a splash for a new weapon? Justin Herbert could benefit greatly with a major threat split out wide. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report listed Chicago Bears receiver DJ Moore as a trade candidate for the Chargers.

RELATED: The One Mistake NFL Mock Drafts Keep Getting Wrong About the Chargers

Chargers listed as trade destination for DJ Moore

"A veteran wide receiver might be on the Chargers wish list after funneling 122 targets to 33-year-old Keenan Allen this season," Ballentine wrote. "DJ Moore will be 29 this season and could work after seeing his role cut in Chicago with Rome Odunze and Luther Burden developing."

Moore interestingly had a 'down' year compared to previous seasons. Despite the Bears' success in 2025, Moore caught 50 passes for 682 yards and 6 touchdowns, his worst statistical season since entering the NFL in 2018. A fresh start somewhere else could be what Moore needs.

The highest-graded throw of the 2025 season:



CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE 🚀pic.twitter.com/wf3Wrg3yJR — PFF (@PFF) December 22, 2025

RELATED: Two Things New DC Chris O’Leary Promises to Bring to Chargers After Jesse Minter

Moore's deal runs through 2029, with cap hits over $25 million in each year. The Chargers would certainly be taking on a major contract with a potential trade.

Moore could be just what Herbert and McDaniel needs.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers Impacted by Latest Jesse Minter, Ravens Coaching News

Is Chargers Rookie on Track to be Top 100 Player in 2026 with Mike McDaniel in Town?

Chargers Predictions Could Spark Huge Debate About Former Mike McDaniel Weapon

Should Chargers go After Star NFL Trade Candidates Like Alvin Kamara?