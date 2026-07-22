Chargers Training Camp Will Feature a Breakout Coach, Too

When it comes to Los Angeles Chargers training camp and its event-happy schedule, never mind its depth chart battles and list of cut candidates on the roster, there’s a lot to mull over.

Along the way, though, don’t forget the breakout candidates.

Some are obvious. Heck, the Chargers are hoping that Justin Herbert has a “breakout” of his own with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in town.

Along with that comes a long list of possible breakouts, be it Quentin Johnston at wideout, finally, or perhaps Keaton Mitchell at running back or Charlie Kolar at tight end, to name a few.

There’s one other fun breakout candidate that outsiders seem to be overlooking, though.

And he’s not even a player.

Chargers coach is a breakout candidate, too.

Chris O'Leary | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walk with us for a second.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has a long history of sending coaches down to the college level to get reps before bringing them back up for coordinator roles.

That’s where Chris O’Leary comes into play.

It was a well-publicized massive loss for the Chargers when Jesse Minter left to take the head-coaching job with the Baltimore Ravens. O’Leary replacing him nearly didn’t even get a press release.

And yet, now that folks have had time to actually, well, look the Chargers’ direction, it’s starting to become clear that O’Leary might just be a hit.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, for one, just suggested he’s the assistant coach breakout to know for the Chargers.

“O’Leary is the latest in a series of Jim (or John) Harbaugh assistants who has talent, hits the college game for a little while to learn more about the schemes and pressure packages being used there — and which often trickle up to the NFL level as the players do — and then returns to the pro game as a key staffer,” Rodrigue wrote.

Chargers fans have been hopeful since the move was announced that O’Leary can do more than just provide some continuity. He can be more than Minter.

And it’s a fair hope: After all, O’Leary was the safeties coach under Minter before going to Western Michigan. He doesn’t just have experience with the guys already on the roster, he helped author some of the defense's really successful elements, like playing Derwin James in the slot and at other non-safety spots.

The college ranks help, too, because O’Leary has a close connection with the incoming draft class(es) now. His star pass-rusher, Nadame Tucker, signed with the Chargers as a college free agent and figures to put up a fight for the final roster.

Good news for O’Leary, though: He’s flying under the radar while McDaniel commands all the attention. That makes it easier to exceed expectations while “breaking out” and serving a key role in what the Chargers hope is a Super Bowl-contending season.

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