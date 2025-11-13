Madison Beer treats mother to her first NFL game as Chargers destroy Steelers
The Los Angeles Chargers emphatically beat down the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night football in front of a Steelers fan heavy crowd.
Sofi Stadium is a premier stadium in the world of modern NFL stadiums. At night, the stadium is a wonderful spectacle to take in and fans love the atmosphere the dark sky provides.
Sunday night, the Chargers hosted a large list of celebrities for the prime time matchup, including legendary Los Angeles music king Snoop Dogg.
Arguably, the Chargers biggest celebrity supporter treated her mom to an awesome first NFL game experience. International pop star and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's girlfriend Madison Beer watched the beat down of the Steelers under the lights of Sofi stadium with her mother Tracie.
Watching an NFL game in person for the first time under the bright lights of Sofi stadium with a raucous visiting crowd and a great result is not a bad first in-person experience.
Justin and Madison have been on a roll as they took in a stacked Halloween weekend with a team Halloween party, a Lakers game courtside and game 3 of the world series.
They may have a touch of luck for Los Angeles teams as well. The Lakers won 128-110 Friday October 24th over the Timberwolves at the game where they sat courtside. The Dodgers won game 3 in a marathon 18 inning classic 6-5 over the Blue Jays. And the Chargers beat the Steelers 25-10 with Madison and Tracie Beer in attendance.
