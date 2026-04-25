Chargers Day Three Big Board Armed with Seven Picks: Best Prospects and Fits

The Los Angeles Chargers entered the 2026 draft with five picks total and only two on day three. They will now enter day three with seven picks and a total of nine after trade downs in both the second and third rounds.

I projected that the Chargers would likely trade back in the second round but the additional trade in the third round was a pleasant surprise given the lack of picks they originally possessed. The addition of four extra picks and five on day three changes their strategy since they now have enough picks to add depth at multiple positions and create competition.

Let's explore the best prospects left that fit for the Chargers and update the original big board now that the Chargers have taken an edge rusher and interior offensive lineman with their first two picks.

Best available prospects for the Chargers on day three

Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee: The question of whether he is healthy is definitely bigger than the public generally knew. McCoy reportedly may need additional surgery on his knee. Reports have indicated that if and when this follows surgery, the results, if not perfect, could lead to a forced retirement. If healthy, he is the top cornerback in this class by a significant margin in my opinion. At what point does a team with extra draft picks accept the risk for the reward.

Keith Abney II, cornerback, Arizona State: One of the most competitive defensive backs who is willing to get dirty in the run game. He is undersized but does have inside/outside flexibility. The Chargers' scouting department was a heavy presence at ASU in the past two years.

Keith Abney II is such a tough and feisty cornerback. He is known for his press man skills and shows an ability to recover even if he loses off the line of scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/zriHCDvZlH — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 25, 2026

Brenen Thompson, wide receiver, Mississippi State: Mike McDaniel and a small fast wide receiver may make sense. Thompson is the fastest prospect entering the NFL this year. Small receiver but not just a gadget player. He uses his speed to set up routes and will track deep passes over his shoulder with ease.

Travis Burke, offensive tackle, Memphis: The Chargers may want to add another tackle to the mix. Last season proved they can never have too many tackles. Travis Burke is a late riser but he is big, mean and violent.

If you want a domineering physical skill set & temperament, Memphis' Travis Burke fits the bill.



6'9", 325, 34 1/4" arms. Can engulf & overwhelm defenders w/ ruthless extensions & rotations.



Consistency w/ leverage maintenance will always be a sticking point but he's exciting. pic.twitter.com/loAytFhOnz — Ian Cummings (@IC_Draft) March 20, 2026

Gracen Halton, defensive tackle, Oklahoma: If the Chargers want to add a twitchy interior pass rusher, Gracen Halton is the guy. The San Diego native is undersized but gives maximum effort.

Darrell Jackson Jr., defensive tackle, Florida State: Chargers defensive line coach Mike Elston has maximized the talents of many types of defensive linemen. Darrell Jackson Jr. carries rare traits onto the football field with 35-inch arms, but he needs refinement. If anyone can get the most out of him, Elston can.

Justin Joly, tight end, NC State: Was NC State's go-to threat and could easily be a backup to multiple positions/roles in the tight end room. A gamer who rises to the moment and excels under pressure.

Chandler Rivers, cornerback, Duke: Another undersized cornerback who is likely limited to a slot only role in the NFL. He is tough and capable of keeping up with the shiftier route runners.

Harold Perkins Jr., linebacker hybrid, LSU: This is now flashing in neon lights as a great fit for the Chargers. Harold Perkins Jr. is a true one of one. He's an undersized linebacker or big defensive back depending on use with a lightning-quick burst as a blitzer. Built closer to a box safety but can be a weapon that takes some of the work off of Derwin James' plate.

This kid is a True Freshman at LSU 😱😱😱

Harold Perkins might be a dude!

Violent run stops AND ghost moves off the edge 😲

If he continues to grow....watch out. pic.twitter.com/j7CM82FOAR — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 14, 2023

Max Llewellyn, edge rusher, Iowa: The Chargers have already taken an edge rusher with power and three-down versatility. If they want to double-dip and add a more trick pass rusher, Llewellyn has a nasty spin move and knack for making the defensive play in the biggest moment.

Kage Casey, offensive lineman, Boise State: The Chargers added a guard/center already. Adding in a tackle/guard would be logical. Kage Kasey is competitive and could survive at tackle if needed, but is likely a better guard. In a Mike McDaniel offense, the guards need to be quick and climb to the second level with accuracy and Casey does that well.

Keyshaun Elliott, linebacker, Arizona State: Do the Chargers need an elite run-defending linebacker who is also a good blitzer? Probably not but with extra picks it may be in the cards.

The Godfather Dontay Corleone, defensive tackle, Cincinnati: Corleone is a short fire hydrant of a defensive tackle who eats double teams for breakfast but is an older prospect after dealing with a blood clot scare in the middle of his career.

Kaden Wetjen, wide receiver/ return specialist, Iowa: The Chargers will not be looking for a number one weapon on day three, but role-playing weapons are on the table. Adding the best returner in college football two years running who flexed his gadget/slot potential at the Shrine Bowl may be a perfect match.

If the #Chargers want to consider a true specialist in the draft, meet Iowa's Kaden Wetjen!

The best returner in the country both at punt and kick. Could also have a gadget role on offense as well.pic.twitter.com/xN2BIRFriN — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 19, 2026

Nadame Tucker, edge rusher, Western Michigan: If the Chargers double dip at edge rusher, they might as well take a prospect with different tools than what is currently in the room. Tucker was Chargers' new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary's top rusher at WMU, finishing second in the nation in sacks. He is an older short-armed prospect, but plays hard and fast.

Aamil Wagner, offensive tackle, Notre Dame: A high-potential, traits tackle who could develop into the swing tackle. He has multiple connections to the Chargers via Notre Dame

Dae’Quan Wright, tight end, Mississippi State: The Chargers do not seem to be in a rush to add another tight end, but an additional player with versatility should be in consideration. Wright is tough and competitve and could fill multiple roles.

J. Michael Sturdivant, wide receiver, Florida: The Chargers have extra ammunition on day three and could add another weapon to the wide receiver room. Sturdivant is a big, fast and smooth downfield receiver who increased his snaps on special teams in 2025.

Jordan Van Den Berg, defensive tackle, Georgia Tech: The Chargers may opt to target a bigger run stuffer as opposed to a gap penetrator. If they choose gap penetrator, Van Den Berg fits the mold. He scored a 10.0 RAS score and it shows on film. The South African-born defender still needs to develop, but excels in the run game in creating tackles for loss.

Aaron Graves, defensive tackle, Iowa: Same question of choice for the Chargers as mentioned above. Graves is a quick interior defensive lineman who scores quick wins as pass rusher.

Isaiah World, offensive tackle, Oregon: The Chargers have seven picks and could even choose to use one to redshirt a developmental tackle coming off a January ACL tear to be the future swing tackle.

Deven Eastern, defensive tackle, Minnesota: If the Chargers opt for a bigger run defense-focused defensive tackle, Deven Eastern fits that bill. Eastern is an impressive-sized interior defensive lineman with a strong anchor who performed well at the Senior Bowl.

Getting to Minnesota DT Deven Eastern. He made some noise at the Senior bowl.

Talk about anchoring against a double team 👀

Flat out refuses to move. pic.twitter.com/BUQMBYV11c — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 3, 2026

Domani Jackson, defensive back, Alabama: If the Chargers want to take a dart throw at an elite athlete who needs technique development, San Diego local Domani Jackson is worth a shot. Chargers coaching staff could get the most out of him.

TJ Hall, defensive back, Iowa: Chargers defensive backs are asked to tackle and participate in the run game, TJ Hall will absolutely come up and tackle and could be an early special teams ace.

Lorenzo Styles Jr, defensive back, Ohio State: Lorenzon Styles Jr. is another defensive back willing to jump in and tackle. He is an elite athlete and is the older brother of top ten pick Sonny Styles. He was originally a wide receiver at Notre Dame and overlapped with Chris O'Leary at the program. He is still learning defense but has traits to at least be an elite gunner on special teams.

Angel Johnson, running back, Washington State: If the Chargers want a backup Keaton Mitchell than look no further than Angel Johnson. He is a tough, undersized speed back who ran a 4.37 40 yard dash and forces missed tackles at an elite rate.

Last minute running back discovery.

Angel Johnson from Wazzu ran a 4.37 at his pro-day and plays almost the exact same role as Keaton Mitchell.

He has an elite missed tackles forced rate of 42.6 in 2025 and 38.7 on his career on limited carries.pic.twitter.com/XPdymx0vOj — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 25, 2026

Xavier Nwankpa, safety, Iowa: The Chargers need more defensive backs and Xavier Nwankpa is an elite run defending safety who will tackle. He was once the number one safety recruit in the country and plays hard.