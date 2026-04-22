Thomas Martinez Chargers NFL Draft Mailbag 2.0: First Round, Trades and More

It is finally time. The eve of the NFL draft has arrived. Let's dig into some last-minute draft questions from fans in the final pre-draft mailbag.

From J (@memento_mori519 on X): A ton of mock drafts have come up with a similar theme - if the Chargers want an Edge who will eventually replace (Khalil) Mack, they have to take one at 22 (or trade down). Starting caliber LGs seem to always be available at 55, but that’s not often the case for Edge. Your take?

There's not much wrong with this thought process. The Chargers have to decide whether they want to address the third edge rusher with a pick who could eventually step into the starting role when future Hall of Fame edge rusher Khalil Mack decides to hang up his cleats or whether they would prefer a third edge rusher purely to complement Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

If the Chargers decide on the former and look for an eventual successor to Mack, they almost certainly need to target one early. Historically, top-of-the-line starting edge rushers are almost exclusively taken in the first round. In this class, there are a handful of prospects that could still develop into an every-down edge, but they may not be there at pick 55 in the second round.

If the Chargers simply want to add a rusher to complement the strong edge-setting presence of Mack and Tuipulotu, much the way Odafe Oweh did in the back half of 2025, there are more options deeper into the draft for those types of rushers.

The odds of the Chargers finding a surefire eventual starter in the second round at edge are much less likely than finding a starting-caliber guard at pick 55.



From Xam (@Xanderxam619 on X): What makes more sense for the Chargers at 22 (or slightly later if they trade down): drafting a high-upside player (like Woods or McCoy), or someone who can immediately raise the team’s floor (like T.J. Parker or Pregnon)?

Ideally, the Chargers would love to find both a high upside player and an immediate contributor. With only five picks in this draft and the Chargers in a window of contention, big swings on projects are less likely to be in the cards. Tennessee's Jermod McCoy, if his medical checks are clear, is the top cornerback in this class in my opinion. But, if the latest rumblings around the NFL have any truth, McCoy's knee may be a real concern for the future.

Clemson's TJ Parker is more of a middle ground in my opinion. He needs to continue to grow and develop technique but his upside is there and his floor would be high out of the gate. Overall, it doesn't make much sense to swing on a high-risk or significant project for the Chargers in the first round of this draft.



From Eighty is woke (@RageTheme on X): Let's just agree Ioane is gone before 1.22.. so (Chase) Bisontis, (Emmanuel) Pregnon, (Keylan)Rutledge or (Gennings) Dunker?

Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane should be long gone by the Chargers pick at 22. The next group of guards that is mentioned is here are two different tiers in my opinion. Texas A&M's Chase Bisontis and Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon are a step ahead of prospects like Rutledge and Dunker in my evaluation.

As a pure prospect, I actually prefer Pregnon over Bisontis. However, for the Chargers new wide zone offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Bistontis is the better fit. Pick 22 seems rich for Bisontis or Pregnon, but depending on how the board falls, it wouldn't be a back-breaking reach.

Olaivavega Ioane | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



From Ne ver (@LALNever on X): How realistic is this trade scenario? Chargers trade their 3rd round pick + QJ for Kayvon Thibodeaux. Giants save cap space and get a young serviceable wide receiver for Jaxson Dart. Chargers get an immediate starting edge and potential long term partner with Tuli.

I love discussing different trade scenarios but unfortunately, in this draft the Chargers are limited by their available capital. I wrote about why trading Quentin Johnston will not and should not happen just a few days ago. He is providing far too much surplus value on his rookie contract for a move to make sense.

A trade of picks for Thibodeaux may make sense but would likely be a matter of pick swaps as opposed to a simple pick for player or more complex pick plus player for player trade. I would see a move like this as unrealistic overall. Mainly due to the lack of capital and the potentially high price of Thibodeaux if he were to have a good year much the way Odafe Oweh finished 2025.



From BigDaddyE (@BigDaddyE3737on X): With the 2027 draft tabbed as a better overall class, is there any realistic possibility of a trade down that includes 2027 picks and not any extra capital for this draft?

The 2027 draft is shaping up to be a historic class. However, the 2026 quarterback class was supposed to be elite as well and we have seen how that failed to materialize. The Chargers need extra picks this year and I cant imagine they would move back without getting them.







From Nate Gosney (@NateGosney on X): Could we see the Bolts take a luxury pick (Safety, LB, WR, TE) before they take an OL?

Much to the anger of fans, yes, if a top porpsects falls in their laps are one point, the Chargers would asbolutely consider a prospect at a different position before offensive line. The Offensive line depth in this class may not be elite but there are prospects to be found in the middle rounds of the draft.





