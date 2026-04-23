Los Angeles Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets and Fits for Every Round

It's time! The NFL draft is upon us. The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the draft, barring a surprise last-minute pre-draft trade, with five selections in the 2026 draft. General Manager Joe Hortiz has publicly stated that he hopes to make more than five selections and will undoubtedly answer trade calls if they come.

Every team has its type of players at every position and will often have strict parameters for prospects on their boards. Some teams hyper-focus on size or arm length at certain positions. For example, the Chargers have a strong historical track record with edge rushers. Medical concerns are always a reason for apparent random falls during the draft and every team has their own risk tolerance.

Los Angeles has their draft boards set and are still likely running through possible scenarios but the vast majority of work is complete. Let's explore over 50 prospects from first-rounders through the end of the draft that could be targeted by the Chargers.



First Round

Olaivavega Ioane, guard, Penn State: There is a world where the top guard in the draft falls to the Chargers at pick 22. That world likely only exists in dreams. He should go closer to the top ten than fall to Los Angeles.

TJ Parker, edge rusher, Clemson: My favorite fit of the edge rushers in this range for the Chargers. Powerful and a good hand-fighter who gives solid effort on every snap.

TJ Parker was a wrecking ball in the 2024 ACC championship. https://t.co/hjNlzuHhJN pic.twitter.com/tIFl4MYsng — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 15, 2026

Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee: If healthy, he is the top cornerback by a significant margin in my opinion. A lot of last-minute connections to the Chargers have popped up. Is it legitimate or just a smokescreen?

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (if health all checks out) is CB1 in this class and it's not particularly close imo.

He tore his ACL in January 25' and missed all of the 2025 season.

He plays a suffocating style in press man coverage and sees routes develop in zone and attacks. pic.twitter.com/Ari9dARqm0 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 5, 2026

KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M: The best separator of this wide receiver class and willing to take a hit to make a catch.

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is going to be a problem if paired with the right offense.

Watch this matchup 1v1 against Mansoor Delane. Look at the burst and acceleration from Concepcion after he releases 👀 pic.twitter.com/HTHJeUuPF3 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 16, 2026

Chase Bisontis, guard, Texas A&M: The best fit for the Chargers of the guards not named Ioane, pick 22 may be a reach but depending on how the board falls, it could make sense.

Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson: One of the biggest question marks for the Chargers. His elite movement and playmaking ability, if consistent, may have landed him in the top ten. 2024 was better than 2025 for Woods.

Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami: An older prospect who is ready to contribute early. Still relatively new to the position but was coached well at Miami.

Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson: One of the fiestiest defensive backs in this class. He ran slow at his pro-day and he may slide a bit but speed was not a concern on the field.

Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn: An absolute wildcard. A huge bet on traits with an odd profile for the Chargers but he has been connected to the Chargers in the final days before the draft. Another smoke screen or real interest?

Auburn's Keldric Faulk is interesting. He is a tweener. He is like a throwback defensive end. He shows good pass rush moves but rarely finishes (watch the stab and rip vs Monroe Freeling in 1st clip). He affects the QB and makes him move off his spot. Lineman can get leverage on… pic.twitter.com/GGnvRTzZI9 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 9, 2026

Kayden McDonald, defensive tackle, Ohio State: The first round may be rich for a run-stopping nose tackle, but if there was a poll for who most likely is an alien in this draft class, I'd bet on McDonald winning that poll.

Second Round

Gabe Jacas, edge rusher, Illinois: Strong and productive edge rusher with excellent base to build from.

Illinois Edge rusher Gabe Jacas is well rounded. He is a good run defender with power. Watch him track this play, he's responsible for the QB if he keeps it. As soon as it's handed off, he triggers and takes down the RB. https://t.co/cMDJhnaZq8 pic.twitter.com/mLfsaJz39G — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 25, 2026

Emmanuel Pregnon, guard, Oregon: Has an argument for the second guard. In the same class with Chase Bistontis but less of a perfect scheme fit for Los Angeles.

The #Chargers will likely add to the IOL this upcoming draft.

I have found my favorite OG prospect so far. USC fans will remember Emmanuel Pregnon. He is now at Oregon and his game vs Penn State was awesome.

🎥

1) War against Zane Durant

2) Fast scoop block vs twitched up DT

3)… pic.twitter.com/KIIpRVCj3B — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 2, 2025

R Mason Thomas, edge rusher, Oklahoma: High character and elite burst edge rusher. Of the short arm king edge rushers in this class, he has the fewest question marks.

Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington: A big productive outside wide receiver and red zone threat. Room to improve with route running and separation but has elite hands.

Keylan Rutledge, guard, Georgia Tech: Old school, mean nasty interior offensive lineman.

Gennings Dunker, guard, Iowa: A tackle to guard convert heading into the NFL. Has the best hair in the draft and blocks like his opponent disrespected his family.

Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina: May have the highest upside behind Jermod McCoy but has yet to put it all together.

Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF: Not the bendiest rusher but quick off the snap and praised for his character.

Keith Abney II, cornerback, Arizona State: Another undersized but feisty defensive back willing to get dirty. Has inside/outside flexibility.

Third Round

Brenen Thompson, wide receiver, Mississippi State: The fastest prospect entering the NFL this year. Small receiver but not just a gadget player. He uses his speed to set up routes and displays elite deep ball tracking.

Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson may be the fastest prospect in this draft class. He is scrappy and willing to block despite his size.

Such a good deep ball tracker and very quick in and out of breaks. pic.twitter.com/Jf6Xe4Cgzi — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 12, 2026

Romello Height, edge rusher, Texas Tech: An undersized but lethal speed rusher with a deep bag of pass rush moves in his arsenal.

Derrick Moore, edge rusher, Michigan: A tough constantly improving edge rusher with an obvious connection via the Wolverines.

Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri: A true downhill thumping linebacker who will decleat offensive linemen. NFL bloodline with his father Jeremiah Trotter a legendary linebacker as well as his brother Jeremiah Jr, is currently on the Eagles.

Josiah Trotter is the younger brother of Eagles LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

It's rare to see a CFB LB take on/handle OLine blocks like Trotter. He has some work to do is pass defense but damn is he a good run refender. Watch him nuke a puller in the second clip 👀

The #Chargers… pic.twitter.com/mPvfaSEjlK — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 17, 2025

Bud Clark, safety, TCU: A ball hawk on the back end with versatility. He does take risks to make plays.

Daylen Everette, cornerback, Georgia: A big, athletic cornerback who needs to clean up technique to find his ceiling.

Dani Dennis Sutton, edge rusher, Penn State: A big-bodied, powerful edge setter. Will make pulling guards bite down on their mouthpiece for collisions.

Justin Joly, tight end, NC State: Was NC State's go to threat and can fill a variety of roles. A gamer who rises to the moment and excels under pressure.

One of my favorite players in this class, NC State TE/H-Back Justin Joly. He is a solid blocker and is not afraid of tightening his chin strap and putting in violent trench work.

Phenomenal contested catches and concentration. pic.twitter.com/Q0Ym7KTbUH — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 6, 2026

Sam Roush, tight end, Stanford: One of the best and most well-rounded tight end prospects in the draft class.

"Big Citrus" Domonique Orange, defensive tackle, Iowa State: A hulking defensive tackle who is unselfish and will do all the dirty work to open pass rush lanes or keep linebackers behind him clean.

Want to see Domonique Orange read a screen and murder a guy?

The Chargers would throw a DT drop into coverage every now and then. Imagine Big Citrus sitting back there. 🤣 https://t.co/0WDnx1qSZg pic.twitter.com/qflQLlARij — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 27, 2026

Chandler Rivers, cornerback, Duke: A small but tough cornerback capable of keeping up with the shiftier route runners found in the slot.

Fourth Round

Max Llewellyn, edge rusher, Iowa: The spin doctor. An NFL-sized edge rusher with a nasty spin move and knack for making the defensive play in the biggest moment.

The #Chargers will likely add an Edge rusher to the room next season in the draft. This class has a few blue-chip prospects but should also have solid depth.

I am keeping my eye on Iowa's Senior Edge rusher Max Llewellyn.

He has several solid pass-rush moves and is a stout run… pic.twitter.com/E6tbVDiQWn — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 29, 2025

Chris McClellan, defensive tackle, Missouri: An explosive high pass rush upside interior defensive lineman.

Brian Parker II, offensive lineman, Duke: Is he a guard? A center? He could probably do both after kicking inside from right tackle.

Brian Parker II plays RT for Duke. There's significant speculation that he will move inside at the NFL level. He has a lot of movement traits and blitz recognition skills that makes sense for a move to Center. The #Chargers might look to the draft for their Center of the future. pic.twitter.com/WhA17kZs5n — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) November 25, 2025

Beau Stephens, guard, Iowa: An underrated scheme fit for the Chargers. Not flashy but the perfect "gets the job done" lineman.

Kage Casey, offensive lineman, Boise State: A heavy hitter at the second level and is likely a tackle to guard convert in the NFL but does show enough to possibly have the emergency flex capability to play tackle.

Boise State Left Tackle Kage Casey is widely projected to move to guard but could play OT if needed.

He is a good pass protector, sees games and stunts well and has a strong anchor to handle interior defensive lineman.

Scoop blocks and climbing as a run blocker is no problem. pic.twitter.com/zjdckndViQ — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 24, 2026

Keyshaun Elliott, linebacker, Arizona State: The green dot wearer for ASU's defense. A tough, hard-nosed Mike linebacker who is also an excellent blitzer.

Marlin Klein, tight end, Michigan: A German-born versatile tight end. He is tough with NFL size and measurements, but in need of further development.

Round 5-7

Harold Perkins Jr., linebacker hybrid, LSU: A true one of one. An undersized linebacker with a lightning-quick burst as a blitzer. Built closer to a box safety but can be a weapon that takes some of the work off of Derwin James' plate.

The Godfather Dontay Corleone, defensive tackle, Cincinnati: An absolute fire hydrant of a defensive tackle who eats double teams for breakfast but offers only pocket pushing as a pass rusher.

The Godfather, Cincinnati #Bearcats DT Dontay Corleone, may be shorter, but he uses his leverage and power to reset the line of scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/ANtndPOAQS — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 6, 2024

Kaden Wetjen, wide receiver/ return specialist, Iowa: The best returner in college football two years running and flexed his gadget/slot potential at the Shrine Bowl.

Nadame Tucker, edge rusher, Western Michigan: Was Chargers' new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary's top rusher at WMU, finishing second in the nation in sacks. An older short-arm prospect, but plays hard and could find a role.

Keagen Trost, offensive lineman, Missouri: A big offensive lineman with good technique. Likely a guard in the NFL but capable of playing tackle in a pinch as well.

I keep searching for Tackles who could kick inside but still play tackle in a pinch. Missouri's Keagen Trost may be a 25 year old rookie but he has the foot quickness and athleticism to climb to the second level and pass blocking skills to mirror Cashius Howell. I'm intrigued. pic.twitter.com/Bi3a0g66G5 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 3, 2026

Aamil Wagner, offensive tackle, Notre Dame: A high-potential, traits tackle who could develop into the swing tackle. Is friends with and looked up to Joe Alt.

Dae’Quan Wright, tight end, Mississippi State: A tough and alignment-versatile weapon with improving blocking.

J. Michael Sturdivant, wide receiver, Florida: A big, fast and smooth downfield receiver who increased his snaps on special teams in 2025.

Jordan Van Den Berg, defensive tackle, Georgia Tech: Scored a 10.0 RAS score and it shows on film. The South African-born defender still needs to develop, but excels in creating tackles for loss.

I know there are several small, twitchy defensive lineman that have become popular targets in mock drafts.

But, sign me up for Georgia Tech's South African DT Jordan van den Berg. Dude played the bull in a China shop role well at GT. Total lunch pail guy.

BTW he has a 10.0 RAS. pic.twitter.com/NTKdzsP1yq — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 16, 2026

Aaron Graves, defensive tackle, Iowa: An interior defensive lineman with high pass rush upside.

He doesn't really fit the profile the #Chargers have been gravitating to on their IDL but Iowa DT Aaron Graves can anchor vs double teams and has solid pass rush abilities. Watch him throw a well executed jab step+ club swim for a quick sack on Inidiana QB Fernando Mendoza. pic.twitter.com/Jd4TvI3QBP — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 8, 2025

Isaiah World, offensive tackle, Oregon: A still-developing tackle with traits worth developing, but he is coming off an ACL tear in the college football playoffs.

Deven Eastern, defensive tackle, Minnesota: Impressive-sized interior defensive lineman with a strong anchor who performed well at the Senior Bowl.

Domani Jackson, defensive back, Alabama: An elite athlete from San Diego who has yet to put it all together. Has had elite performances but inconsistent. Chargers coaching staff could get the most out of him.

TJ Hall, defensive back, Iowa: A tough defender who will sell his soul to stop the run.

Lorenzo Styles Jr, defensive back, Ohio State: Elite athlete and older brother of Sonny Styles. Was originally a wide receiver at Notre Dame and overlapped with Chris O'Leary at the program. Still learning defense but has traits to at least be an elite gunner on special teams.

Jaren Kump, offensive lineman, Utah: An older prospect who served a two-year church mission. Has starts at every position along the offensive line and the size to have position versatility. Shows impressive awareness.

John Michael Gyllenborg, tight end, Wyoming: Still rather raw after not playing football until his senior year of high school. Very good athlete with the size to play inline and the athleticism to be alignment-versatile.