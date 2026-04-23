Los Angeles Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets and Fits for Every Round
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It's time! The NFL draft is upon us. The Los Angeles Chargers will enter the draft, barring a surprise last-minute pre-draft trade, with five selections in the 2026 draft. General Manager Joe Hortiz has publicly stated that he hopes to make more than five selections and will undoubtedly answer trade calls if they come.
Every team has its type of players at every position and will often have strict parameters for prospects on their boards. Some teams hyper-focus on size or arm length at certain positions. For example, the Chargers have a strong historical track record with edge rushers. Medical concerns are always a reason for apparent random falls during the draft and every team has their own risk tolerance.
Los Angeles has their draft boards set and are still likely running through possible scenarios but the vast majority of work is complete. Let's explore over 50 prospects from first-rounders through the end of the draft that could be targeted by the Chargers.
First Round
Olaivavega Ioane, guard, Penn State: There is a world where the top guard in the draft falls to the Chargers at pick 22. That world likely only exists in dreams. He should go closer to the top ten than fall to Los Angeles.
TJ Parker, edge rusher, Clemson: My favorite fit of the edge rushers in this range for the Chargers. Powerful and a good hand-fighter who gives solid effort on every snap.
Jermod McCoy, cornerback, Tennessee: If healthy, he is the top cornerback by a significant margin in my opinion. A lot of last-minute connections to the Chargers have popped up. Is it legitimate or just a smokescreen?
KC Concepcion, wide receiver, Texas A&M: The best separator of this wide receiver class and willing to take a hit to make a catch.
Chase Bisontis, guard, Texas A&M: The best fit for the Chargers of the guards not named Ioane, pick 22 may be a reach but depending on how the board falls, it could make sense.
Peter Woods, defensive tackle, Clemson: One of the biggest question marks for the Chargers. His elite movement and playmaking ability, if consistent, may have landed him in the top ten. 2024 was better than 2025 for Woods.
Akheem Mesidor, edge rusher, Miami: An older prospect who is ready to contribute early. Still relatively new to the position but was coached well at Miami.
Avieon Terrell, cornerback, Clemson: One of the fiestiest defensive backs in this class. He ran slow at his pro-day and he may slide a bit but speed was not a concern on the field.
Keldric Faulk, edge rusher, Auburn: An absolute wildcard. A huge bet on traits with an odd profile for the Chargers but he has been connected to the Chargers in the final days before the draft. Another smoke screen or real interest?
Kayden McDonald, defensive tackle, Ohio State: The first round may be rich for a run-stopping nose tackle, but if there was a poll for who most likely is an alien in this draft class, I'd bet on McDonald winning that poll.
Second Round
Gabe Jacas, edge rusher, Illinois: Strong and productive edge rusher with excellent base to build from.
Emmanuel Pregnon, guard, Oregon: Has an argument for the second guard. In the same class with Chase Bistontis but less of a perfect scheme fit for Los Angeles.
R Mason Thomas, edge rusher, Oklahoma: High character and elite burst edge rusher. Of the short arm king edge rushers in this class, he has the fewest question marks.
Denzel Boston, wide receiver, Washington: A big productive outside wide receiver and red zone threat. Room to improve with route running and separation but has elite hands.
Keylan Rutledge, guard, Georgia Tech: Old school, mean nasty interior offensive lineman.
Gennings Dunker, guard, Iowa: A tackle to guard convert heading into the NFL. Has the best hair in the draft and blocks like his opponent disrespected his family.
Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina: May have the highest upside behind Jermod McCoy but has yet to put it all together.
Malachi Lawrence, edge rusher, UCF: Not the bendiest rusher but quick off the snap and praised for his character.
Keith Abney II, cornerback, Arizona State: Another undersized but feisty defensive back willing to get dirty. Has inside/outside flexibility.
Third Round
Brenen Thompson, wide receiver, Mississippi State: The fastest prospect entering the NFL this year. Small receiver but not just a gadget player. He uses his speed to set up routes and displays elite deep ball tracking.
Romello Height, edge rusher, Texas Tech: An undersized but lethal speed rusher with a deep bag of pass rush moves in his arsenal.
Derrick Moore, edge rusher, Michigan: A tough constantly improving edge rusher with an obvious connection via the Wolverines.
Josiah Trotter, linebacker, Missouri: A true downhill thumping linebacker who will decleat offensive linemen. NFL bloodline with his father Jeremiah Trotter a legendary linebacker as well as his brother Jeremiah Jr, is currently on the Eagles.
Bud Clark, safety, TCU: A ball hawk on the back end with versatility. He does take risks to make plays.
Daylen Everette, cornerback, Georgia: A big, athletic cornerback who needs to clean up technique to find his ceiling.
Dani Dennis Sutton, edge rusher, Penn State: A big-bodied, powerful edge setter. Will make pulling guards bite down on their mouthpiece for collisions.
Justin Joly, tight end, NC State: Was NC State's go to threat and can fill a variety of roles. A gamer who rises to the moment and excels under pressure.
Sam Roush, tight end, Stanford: One of the best and most well-rounded tight end prospects in the draft class.
"Big Citrus" Domonique Orange, defensive tackle, Iowa State: A hulking defensive tackle who is unselfish and will do all the dirty work to open pass rush lanes or keep linebackers behind him clean.
Chandler Rivers, cornerback, Duke: A small but tough cornerback capable of keeping up with the shiftier route runners found in the slot.
Fourth Round
Max Llewellyn, edge rusher, Iowa: The spin doctor. An NFL-sized edge rusher with a nasty spin move and knack for making the defensive play in the biggest moment.
Chris McClellan, defensive tackle, Missouri: An explosive high pass rush upside interior defensive lineman.
Brian Parker II, offensive lineman, Duke: Is he a guard? A center? He could probably do both after kicking inside from right tackle.
Beau Stephens, guard, Iowa: An underrated scheme fit for the Chargers. Not flashy but the perfect "gets the job done" lineman.
Kage Casey, offensive lineman, Boise State: A heavy hitter at the second level and is likely a tackle to guard convert in the NFL but does show enough to possibly have the emergency flex capability to play tackle.
Keyshaun Elliott, linebacker, Arizona State: The green dot wearer for ASU's defense. A tough, hard-nosed Mike linebacker who is also an excellent blitzer.
Marlin Klein, tight end, Michigan: A German-born versatile tight end. He is tough with NFL size and measurements, but in need of further development.
Round 5-7
Harold Perkins Jr., linebacker hybrid, LSU: A true one of one. An undersized linebacker with a lightning-quick burst as a blitzer. Built closer to a box safety but can be a weapon that takes some of the work off of Derwin James' plate.
The Godfather Dontay Corleone, defensive tackle, Cincinnati: An absolute fire hydrant of a defensive tackle who eats double teams for breakfast but offers only pocket pushing as a pass rusher.
Kaden Wetjen, wide receiver/ return specialist, Iowa: The best returner in college football two years running and flexed his gadget/slot potential at the Shrine Bowl.
Nadame Tucker, edge rusher, Western Michigan: Was Chargers' new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary's top rusher at WMU, finishing second in the nation in sacks. An older short-arm prospect, but plays hard and could find a role.
Keagen Trost, offensive lineman, Missouri: A big offensive lineman with good technique. Likely a guard in the NFL but capable of playing tackle in a pinch as well.
Aamil Wagner, offensive tackle, Notre Dame: A high-potential, traits tackle who could develop into the swing tackle. Is friends with and looked up to Joe Alt.
Dae’Quan Wright, tight end, Mississippi State: A tough and alignment-versatile weapon with improving blocking.
J. Michael Sturdivant, wide receiver, Florida: A big, fast and smooth downfield receiver who increased his snaps on special teams in 2025.
Jordan Van Den Berg, defensive tackle, Georgia Tech: Scored a 10.0 RAS score and it shows on film. The South African-born defender still needs to develop, but excels in creating tackles for loss.
Aaron Graves, defensive tackle, Iowa: An interior defensive lineman with high pass rush upside.
Isaiah World, offensive tackle, Oregon: A still-developing tackle with traits worth developing, but he is coming off an ACL tear in the college football playoffs.
Deven Eastern, defensive tackle, Minnesota: Impressive-sized interior defensive lineman with a strong anchor who performed well at the Senior Bowl.
Domani Jackson, defensive back, Alabama: An elite athlete from San Diego who has yet to put it all together. Has had elite performances but inconsistent. Chargers coaching staff could get the most out of him.
TJ Hall, defensive back, Iowa: A tough defender who will sell his soul to stop the run.
Lorenzo Styles Jr, defensive back, Ohio State: Elite athlete and older brother of Sonny Styles. Was originally a wide receiver at Notre Dame and overlapped with Chris O'Leary at the program. Still learning defense but has traits to at least be an elite gunner on special teams.
Jaren Kump, offensive lineman, Utah: An older prospect who served a two-year church mission. Has starts at every position along the offensive line and the size to have position versatility. Shows impressive awareness.
John Michael Gyllenborg, tight end, Wyoming: Still rather raw after not playing football until his senior year of high school. Very good athlete with the size to play inline and the athleticism to be alignment-versatile.
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Thomas Martinez has covered the Chargers and the NFL draft since 2022. Born and raised as a Chargers fan, experienced the improbable Super Bowl run in the 94’ season as a child, survived Ryan Leaf, the Marlon McCree fumble and Nate Kaeding in the playoffs. He graduated from UC Riverside with a degree in Political Science and The University of Redlands with an MBA.