What Happens if Los Angeles Chargers Trade Down? Mapping Every Realistic Scenario

The NFL draft is days away. The Los Angeles Chargers have only five picks in this year's draft and general manager Joe Hortiz hinted at "hopefully more," at his pre-draft press conference this past Thursday.

The Chargers are one of a handful of teams with limited draft capital towards the back end of the first round that has been rumored to be looking to possibly move back and gain extra picks this year. Unfortunately, in this draft class, there are apparently more teams that would want to move back than move up. If that ends up being the case sticking and picking the best guard or edge rusher at 22 is not a bad idea.

Finding a dance partner for trades may be hard to come by. With any potential trade, it takes two to tango. If the Chargers and Joe Hortiz can swing a trade to move back to gain extra capital there are two realistic scenarios that could manifest and make sense. Let's explore these hypothetical scenarios.

Trade back from No. 22 in the first round

The 2026 draft class is light in terms of true blue-chip prospects and sure-fire first-round talent. The Chargers may not get a call from another team wanting to trade up to the 22nd overall pick. If they do, it is likely for one scenario, a run on tackles.

A handful of media analysts have suggested that the Chargers may be a potential trade for a team looking to move up for Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson but that scenario seems unlikely given the teams picking directly behind the Chargers. One scenario that could work in the Chargers favor is a run on offensive tackles around the Chargers.

Steelers left tackle Broderick Jones suffered a setback to the neck injury he sustained last season, and is scheduled to be examined this week to determine whether he will be ready for training camp and/or the start of the season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/o4tq7lazgc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 20, 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be in the market for additional tackle help after getting unfortunate injury news about their left tackle Broderick Jones. Most of the teams from picks 21 to 31 have some level of need for tackles and there are potentially seven that will go in the first round. If this scenario manifests, pick 22 would be the prime spot to jump ahead of the Eagles.

A trade back from 22 would, in theory, move the Chargers back in the first round and net them around a third-round selection to do so. If a team like the New England Patriots wanted to make a move, they could swap first-round picks and send the Chargers their third-round pick and one of their fourth-round selections.

According to the Rich Hill draft value chart this trade would be fair compensation for that particular move. Moving back to the first round would still give the Chargers a solid shot at landing one of the remaining edge rushers or guards.

Make a small move back from No. 55 in the second round

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The only other logical move that would net the Chargers any significant draft capital would be to take advantage of the class in general. The weak top of this draft class leaves a massive cluster of prospects that have similar grades available anywhere from the high teens all the way through the second round.

If the Chargers could find a partner to move back a few spots, as other teams are trying to maneuver around the draft board, that would be an ideal scenario. A trade back from 55 to say pick 60, for example, would potentially land the Chargers an additional fifth-round selection in a class where they need extra capital.

A trade in this range makes the most logical sense as other teams want to move around the board and get their targeted guy the same way the Chargers moved up for Ladd McConkey in 2024.