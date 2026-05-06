Chargers’ Fourth-Round Steal Could See Starting Duty Sooner Than Later

Jim Harbaugh’s team had a somewhat quiet off-season in terms of veteran additions. However, the onus for the Los Angeles Chargers this year was to upgrade an offensive line that was beset by injuries at both tackle spots and suffered from poor play on the interior. Quarterback Justin Herbert took a beating, and the offense had its ups and downs.

In free agency, general manager Joe Hortiz made some modest moves with the signings of center Tyler Biadasz—cast off by the Washington Commanders—and right guard Cole Strange (Dolphins). As it turned out, Hortiz was saving his best work for April’s draft. He turned the Chargers’ five picks into eight selections, and he used four of those choices on offensive line help.

The Chargers’ defense will look familiar in 2026, with a notable exception

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Then there’s the other side of the ball. Hortiz re-signed the likes of ageless edge rusher Khalil Mack, linebacker Denzel Perryman, and safety Tony Jefferson. There were a few notable departures such as pass-rusher Odafe Oweh, who inked a monster deal with Washington. The other move may be even more significant.

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Yes, there’s a new sheriff in town when it comes to this defensive unit. No, it’s not Stanley Richard, the franchise’s first-round draft choice in 1991 from the University of Texas who earned that nickname with the Longhorns. And it certainly isn’t Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Rather, it’s one-time Bolts’ safeties coach Chris O’Leary, who takes over for Jesse Minter—now the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens.

Chargers’ defense rescued Jim Harbaugh’s club in 2025

O’Leary has his work cut out for him in terms of matching what the Bolts’ defense managed to do in 2025. Only four teams in the league gave up fewer total yards per game. The Chargers were also a Top 10 unit in the NFL when it came to the run (8th) and the pass (5th). Harbaugh’s club amassed with 45 sacks and 23 takeaways, and probably deserved a better fate in a 16-3 playoff loss to the Patriots in Foxborough.

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NFL.com’s Chad Reuter pointed to a number of players selected on the third day of April’s draft that could see action as a starter. The last of Hortiz’s three picks in the fourth round was University of Arizona safety Genesis Smith.

A former Wildcat could be a wild card in the Chargers’ secondary

genesis smith, ball hawk. pic.twitter.com/iAI9wLj6Mu — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 25, 2026

“It’s possible 34-year-old safety Tony Jefferson will line up with the first-stringers,” explained Reuter, “but he hasn’t started more than eight games in a season since 2018. I expect Smith to be pushing for starter’s snaps in short order, though, given his ability to attack running lanes and cover receivers over the middle. I was surprised he was still available in Round 4.”

The 6’2 1/8”, 202-pound prospect comes off three seasons with the Wildcats in which he appeared in a grand total of 37 games. It was his final two collegiate campaigns that Smith really showed a nose for the ball—totaling four interceptions and three fumble recoveries in 24 contests. There were also 14 passes defensed and four forced fumbles in those two dozen games. He could be a nice fit for an opportunistic Chargers’ club that has amassed 44 takeaways during the Harbaugh Era dating back to 2024.