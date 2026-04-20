Stop Tempting Fate: The Chargers Must Draft One of These Stars to Save Justin Herbert

It is officially draft week. The 2026 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night from Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Chargers have the 22nd pick in the first round. Day 2 of the draft is on Friday where the Chargers have the 55th and 86th pick in the second and third rounds.

The Chargers are replacing their entire interior offensive line this offseason. They signed free agents Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange to assume starting roles on the interior. Los Angeles also brought in competition to compete for roles in re-signing Trevor Penning and signing free agent Kayode Awosika who may be competing for the left guard spot in camp.

The days of throwing a patchwork offensive line on the field in front of Justin Herbert need to be in the past. Not to say that a combination of the players the Chargers have brought in can't be a functional line, the Chargers need to practice what head coach Jim Harbaugh preaches: competitors welcome.

Los Angeles needs to spend a top pick on an interior offensive lineman and add some youth to the interior. If the veterans currently signed to the roster can beat out a rookie drafted fairly early, that would make the offensive line stronger and with better depth.

Justin Herbert took way too much damage last year. Mike McDaniel and a new offensive scheme should help. However, there is nothing wrong with having a better offensive line in addition to protection coming from the scheme.

The 2026 draft class has plenty of potential starting interior offensive linemen, but the pool loses its depth heading into day three. The Chargers need to add a guard to the mix in the offensive line room with their first two picks and their third pick is their last stand. Let's explore the prospects that at least one should be wearing powder blue by Saturday.

Chargers top guard draft targets

Before we get to the list of prospects, let's eliminate the ones who aren't fits or have a high chance of not being there at pick 22. Francis Mauigoa, Spencer Fano and Olaivavega Ioane should be long gone by the time the Chargers pick. Monroe Freeling and Blake Miller are true tackles and do not carry the versatility to move inside. Kadyn Proctor is not a fit for the scheme or for team needs.

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Texas A&M guard Chase Bisontis does an excellent job looking for work quickly in pass protection and getting good angles in run blocking. pic.twitter.com/pcvVXcrdBy — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 4, 2026

Chase Bisontis has been getting plenty of first-round mentions lately within the draft community and the media. Bisontis is one of the top guards in this class and of the top guards is arguably the best scheme fit for a Mike McDaniel-led offense.

Bisontis is a strong, agile and aware interior offensive lineman. He looks for work, is a good pass and run blocker and more importantly, he moves very well for the position. It may be a bit rich for him at pick 22, but in this class, it would not be a jaw-dropping reach.

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

The #Chargers will likely add to the IOL this upcoming draft.

I have found my favorite OG prospect so far. USC fans will remember Emmanuel Pregnon. He is now at Oregon and his game vs Penn State was awesome.

🎥

1) War against Zane Durant

2) Fast scoop block vs twitched up DT

3)… pic.twitter.com/KIIpRVCj3B — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) October 2, 2025

There are arguments over who guard two is in this class. Emmanuel Pregnon has firm standing to the claim with his productivity this past season. He is a strong and steady guard prospect who sees the game in front of him well and is athletic enough to handle fast and twitchy defensive tackles as well as strong enough to handle hulking interior defensive linemen.

The Chargers have had extensive pre-draft communication with both Pregnon and Bisontis. Pregnon may also be a reach in the first round for the Chargers but it would not be out of the question depending on how the board falls on draft night.

Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Seeing some push that Keylan Rutledge isn’t a fit for zone-based run schemes.



That doesn’t line up with his tape.



Here are 9 examples of high-level zone execution from this past season: pic.twitter.com/pDnQBPnfs5 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) April 9, 2026

Keylan Rutledge is an old-school, mean and nasty offensive guard. His scheme fit has been a bit of a question but was more a Georgia Tech scheme issue as opposed to what he was capable of. Trusted offensive line evaluator Brandon Thorn emphatically says that Rutledge is capable of fitting in a zone scheme.

Gennings Dunker, Iowa

The Chargers may be looking for IOL additions in the 2026 draft. Iowa RT Gennings Dunker projects as a Guard and I will have my eyes on him this season.

🎥 Week 1 pic.twitter.com/b42uc2ViUt — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 1, 2025

The man, the myth, the legend himself, Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker is a clear scheme fit for the Chargers new offense. Dunker is a mauler of an offensive tackle. When he locked horns with Iowa State's Domonique Orange, he showed he can handle the big boys on the interior. Coming from Iowa, he will have scheme familiarity and tremendous pedigree behind him.

Beau Stephens, Iowa

The #Chargers might add to the IOL next year in the draft.

Iowa has several prospects that should be on the radar including LG Beau Stephens.

Stephens is a finisher and climbs to the second level well. pic.twitter.com/Mi8lDPf9vj — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) September 29, 2025

University of Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens the past two seasons



🔵556 pass blocking snaps

🔵Zero sacks@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/dwyQKewsxm — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) March 30, 2026

The Chargers could in practice draft all Iowa offensive linemen from this class and the draft class would be good to go. Beau Stephens is arguably the best scheme fit for the Chargers outside of Chase Bisontis. His pass protection stats mirror the top guards of the class and match up against Olavavega Ioane and Emmanuel Pregnon.

Stephens has a wild range of projections in the draft from media outlets and analysts. I am of the firm believe that the Chargers pick at 86 would be well within his range, especially with the scheme fit.

Absolute wildcard option

Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

I'm calling my shot.

OT Max Iheanachor is going to get A LOT of attention at the Senior Bowl next week. They dont make guys that big and quick very often.pic.twitter.com/vzWUj3nDbV — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 24, 2026

I have asked around and no one has hinted that Max Iheanachor has been asked to play guard by NFL teams. However, Jim Harbaugh has always loved using and leveraging length in the trenches. Iheanachor measured in with just under 34-inch arms and is one of the most athletic offensive linemen in this class. Check out his full profile here.

He is still relatively raw but he went toe to toe with Texas Tech's David Bailey and Romello Height and gave them next to nothing with two hurries being recorded. Iheanachor is well built and can move to the second level with ease. It is a wild idea, but with the Chargers' injury history at tackle, it may not be as crazy as it seems. It is also worth mentioning that at least one scout has been a consistent presence around ASU for the past two seasons at games and practices.