Chargers Could Hit Jackpot by Adding Seven-Time Pro Bowl Blocker

On Friday morning, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports came out with a list of the Top 10 free agents still on the open market, and which NFL team would be the best fit. With the exception of 2016 when he was limited to only five contests, Joel Bitonio has started a minimum of 15 games in his other 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

It adds up to 178 regular-season games and a pair of postseason tilts (2020 and 2023) for the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro.

Chargers aren’t the only NFL team revamping their offensive line

Sep 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Browns inked former Los Angeles Chargers’ first-round pick Zion Johnson to a three-year, $49.5 million deal this offseason (via Spotrac). The club also signed Green Bay Packers’ salary-cap casualty Elgton Jenkins, and swung a deal with the Houston Texans to obtain tackle Tytus Howard. As far as Bitonio, Browns’ general manager Andrew Berry recently stated (via Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire) that “the door’s always open for good players, and certainly players who have done as much as what Joel has for the organization.”

12-year guard Joel Bitonio is a proven performer

Oct 12, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Podell feels that another team in the division may be the best landing spot for the 12-year veteran. “Joel Bitonio may have lost a step,” said Podell, “but he can still pass protect, allowing just two sacks in 2025. His 75.7 Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade was the eighth-best in the NFL among guards this past season. Bitonio would make a lot of sense for a team looking for interior help on the cheap to return to the playoffs.”

Bitonio could remain in the AFC North and pursue postseason football with the Baltimore Ravens,” added Podell. “The interior of their offensive line needs an upgrade at left guard over 2023 seventh-round pick Andrew Vorhees, and Bitonio would certainly represent that. Blocking for two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and five-time Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry would be a lot for Bitonio after years of blocking sagging offenses in Cleveland.”

Veteran G Joel Bitonio would be a perfect fit for the Chargers

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Speaking of a team looking for help on the interior of the offensive line, there’s also the Los Angeles Chargers. As of now, Trevor Penning may be the frontrunner at left guard. There’s a new center in Tyler Biadasz and new right guard in Cole Strange, but that other position appears to be wide open. Perhaps general manager Joe Hortiz is preparing to fill that hole in the draft? We’ll find out in less than three weeks.

Meanwhile, Bitonio remains on the open market—which is somewhat of a surprise. For how much longer, well…